Ernie Hudson Reportedly Returning for ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel

At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Jason Reitman would be following in his father’s footsteps by taking on a new Ghostbusters film, which is expected to be a direct sequel to the original two films from 1984 and 1989.

It’s been speculated that (most of) the entire original cast would be returning for the film, and it looks like that could include Ernie Hudson AKA Winston Zeddemore.

A recent report from Deadline about Hudson’s upcoming guest role on Arrow mentions that Hudson is signed on for Ghostbusters 3. While this could just be speculation, fans are hoping it’s confirmation that the beloved actor will be a part of the film. This is especially true considering Hudson told The Johnny Dare Morning Show back in January that no one had approached him about the movie yet.

“I don’t know. Nobody has approached me with a contract,” Hudson explained. “I think the Ghostbusters fans have been wanting [a ‘passing of the torch’] dynamic to happen, so I know whatever happens is going to be in that tradition… I’m excited about that. I’d be more excited if they called me and offered me a job, but no matter what happens the fact that they’re doing it is really cool.”

We suspect that Hudson will be on board considering he was one of the original cast members to cameo in Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters reboot (although he did not return as Zeddemore).

While the original cast is expected to return, the only current names featured on the cast list are Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War, The Leftovers) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, It). Plot details are currently scarce, but sources are saying that the film will focus on a single mom and her family. According to Variety, it is currently assumed Wolfhard will play the son and Coon to play the mother.

Reitman has said, however, that he plans on making this an homage to the original films.

“This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters. I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan,” Reitman shared with the Bill Burr Monday Morning podcast. “I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

While Hudson has not officially announced his part in the new Ghostbusters, the veteran actor does have other projects for you to look forward to. In addition to appearing in the Arrow episode “Spartan,” which will air on April 8th, the actor is also in production for multiple films and shows. He was expected to appear in the upcoming Bad Boys‘ spin-off series, L.A.’s Finest, but the fate of the series is currently in question after a terrible on-set accident.

The new Ghostbusters is expected to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.