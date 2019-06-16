Escape Plan: The Extractors Official Red Band Trailer Released

The latest entry in the Escape Plan franchise is set to debut next month, and its first trailer looks like a pretty action-packed thrill ride. Earlier this week, Lionsgate debuted the first trailer for Escape Plan: The Extractors, the third film in the Sylvester Stallone-led franchise.

The film stars Stallone as Ray Breslin, a security expert who has previously used his wits to fight his way out of an inescapable prison. The first Escape Plan film saw him doing so alongside Emil Rottmayer (Arnold Schwarzenegger), while Escape Plan 2: Hades paired him with Trent DeRosa (Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista). Bautista will reprise his role in The Extractors, alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Power) as Hush, and Jaime King (Black Summer, Sin City) as Ray’s wife, Abbigail Ross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s official synopsis can be found below:

“After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin’s girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out.”

The first Escape Plan film grossed over $137 million at the box office, while Hades was met with negative reviews and grossed only $16 million when it was released last year. Even Stallone was aware of the sequel’s issues, revealing via an Instagram comment earlier this year that he thought the movie was “beyond awful”.

With all of that in mind, it will be interesting to see how The Extractors unfolds, and what it could mean for the franchise’s future.

What do you think of the latest trailer for Escape Plan: The Extractors? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Escape Plan: The Extractors will be available on Digital 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on July 2nd.