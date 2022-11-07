Eternals Star Clarifies Sequel Comments

Earlier this year, Patton Oswalt shocked Marvel fans by saying an Eternals sequel was in the works with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao at the helm. Not only has a follow-up not been announced by Marvel Studios, but there also haven't even been reports or rumors circulating about a potential sequel given the lukewarm response to the original film. Now, one of Oswalt's co-stars is clarifying the comedian's comments, saying it may have all been a case of misinformation.

"I have no idea," Nanjiani said in a recent stop on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast.. "I don't think Patton was right. I think that there was a hoax website – one of those where it's like one letter off from the real one. They tweeted it, and it spread around and I think that's what Patton saw. I honestly don't know anything. I would love for Kingo to come back. I love playing that character…That one's very fun to play, you're just in a good mood. You do finger guns, you're like a movie star – what's not to love? You're just in a good mood the entire time."

Where will the Eternals appear next?

While a direct sequel has been confirmed, Nate Moore confirmed with ComicBook.com earlier this month the characters would, in fact, return. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore told us on the press tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If Nanjiani gets his way, he hopes his character Kingo, a movie star within the franchise canon, ends up appearing alongside Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"I would love to pair up with Ms. Marvel!" Nanjiani continued. "I just love that show and I thought Iman [Vellani] was so good and I just got to meet her and hang out with her for the first time and she's just such a talented actor and such a wonderful human being and I think we'd be great on screen together. I'd love to be paired up with Ms. Marvel."

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+