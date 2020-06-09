Event Horizon Collector's Edition Blu-ray Currently Searching for Lost Footage

The 1997 horror film Event Horizon is getting a Collector's Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory, which is set to include not only a number of exciting special features, but the home video distributor also confirmed that they are seeking as much scrapped footage from the project as they can find, with the theatrical cut of the film famously being drastically different from director Paul W.S. Anderson's original vision. In the decades since the film hit theaters, Anderson himself has doubted that any of the cut footage survived, though this quest from Scream Factory could result in unearthing footage if it exists somewhere in any quality.

The film is described, "Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship's designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror."

As is tradition with Scream Factory, the complete listing of special features is yet to be revealed, though they confirmed on Facebook, "New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (Aug timing, and also depending on current events). We can confirm today that we are doing a new 4K scan of the film! As for any much-inquired-about additional footage (in addition to what's been presented on prior releases), we are looking into it as best we can. We welcome any leads you may have alongside our efforts."

(Photo: Scream Factory)

While this confirmation will surely excite fans, it's unclear if such a quest will garner any results.

The film has earned a passionate following over the years, even if the version that was released in theaters was an edited version of the director's original vision. Part of the problem is that Titanic was set to hit theaters in September of 1997 and the studio hoped to have a hit summer film leading into the debut of that epic, with Event Horizon suffering an abbreviated editing period. While the original cut was two hours long, the theatrical release was only just over 90 minutes.

The Event Horizon Blu-ray is currently slated to hit shelves on September 29th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.