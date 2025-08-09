Every Character to Wield Thor’s Hammer in the MCU, Ranked by Strength

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of dangerous weapons. In Avengers: Endgame, Thanos gets to show off his double-edged sword that’s strong enough to break vibranium, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The Mad Titan also gets his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet, which is capable of withstanding the power of the Infinity Stones. Meanwhile, on another part of Earth, the evil Wenwu calls the Ten Rings his own, using them to conquer nations and nearly destroy the realm Ta-Lo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, none of those weapons have the allure that Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, does.

With Mjolnir appearing in so many different movies, more than a few notable figures get the chance to use the hammer. Not every character is cut from the same cloth, though, as some need it more than others. Here’s every character to wield Thor’s hammer in the MCU, ranked by how strong they are.

6) Jane Foster

Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, isn’t doing well at the start of Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s suffering from an aggressive form of cancer, but a trip to Asgard lifts her spirits. Despite being in pieces, Mjolnir chooses Jane as its next partner and gives her the power of Thor. However, since she’s not all that strong to begin with, it’s hard for her to land anywhere but the last spot on this list.

5) Captain America

The party that takes place at Avengers Tower at the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron teases that, out of all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Steve Rogers is the closest to being worthy of wielding Mjolnir. Well, Captain America gets the chance to show off what he’s got in Endgame when he calls the hammer to save Thor from Thanos’ wrath. Obviously, Steve is far stronger than a typical human, but he’s not in the same league as the other characters who get to play with Mjolnir.

4) Vision

Vision’s original purpose is to serve as a new body for Ultron and help the AI rule over his new world. Thor sees something in the android, though, so he helps bring him to life and asks the other Avengers to trust him. While it’s hard for them to get on board at first, seeing Vision lift Thor’s hammer helps put their minds at ease. Vision even gets to show off his mean right hook when he uses Mjolnir to teach his creator a lesson in Sokovia.

3) Thor

Despite being the character that’s synonymous with wielding Mjolnir, Thor is far from its strongest user. The God of Thunder uses the weapon to channel his natural abilities in his early MCU appearances, channeling lightning and hitting his enemies, including the Hulk, as hard as he can. However, Thor is still plenty strong after he loses his hammer, as his battle with the next character on this list in Thor: Ragnarok proves.

2) Hela

When Hela escapes from her prison after Odin’s death in Ragnarok, Loki and Thor are ready to throw down. They quickly learn they’re outmatched, though, when Hela grabs Mjolnir and shatters it into pieces. It comes to light that Hela wielded Mjolnir when she acted as Odin’s enforcer, using the weapon to conquer the Nine Realms. But she’s plenty powerful on her own, pushing Thor to his limits and forcing him to unleash Surtur on Asgard.

1) Odin

If Hela is the second strongest person to wield Mjolnir in the MCU, then the only person who could hold her at bay has to be the first. While Odin never runs into battle with the hammer before his death, he grabs it with ease in Thor when he sends it to Earth to teach his out-of-control son a lesson. He doesn’t have space for the hammer in his arsenal anyway because he uses Gungnir, a powerful spear that can call the Bifrost and call on dark energy to move people from realm to realm.

Do you think this ranking of every character to wield Thor’s hammer in the MCU is accurate? How would you change the list? Let us know in the comments below!