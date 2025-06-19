7 MCU Characters That Could Definitely Wield the Infinity Gauntlet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about characters doing the impossible. In every movie, a hero or a team of heroes finds themselves up against insurmountable odds, and almost always, they come out the other side victorious. Sure, there are losses now and again, such as Peter Parking having to make it so everyone who knows him forgets he exists in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but losing rarely happens. The notable example of the good guys just falling on their faces in the MCU comes in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos and his Black Order travel across the galaxy in search of the Infinity Stones. The Mad Titan reaches his goal and wipes out half of existence, leaving the heroes with few options.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes rally in Avengers: Endgame, pulling off a time heist to retrieve a new set of Infinity Stones and set things right. But when the time comes to use the Nano Gauntlet, there’s a debate about who should use it because not just anyone can withstand the power of the Infinity Stones. While Hulk ends up stepping to the plate, he’s not the only character in the MCU with the ability to wield the Infinity Gauntlet.

1) Thor

The only other character the Avengers consider giving the Nano Gauntlet to is Thor, who begs to be the one to use it. After failing to kill Thanos in Infinity War and letting himself go, he wants the chance to make up for his mistakes. Tony Stark and Co. go in a different direction, but Thor, in his prime, uses the Infinity Gauntlet without any issues. After all, the weapon he wields, Stormbreaker, shreds right through an attack from the glove, which says a lot about the God of Thunder’s might.

2) Sentry

Sentry’s only battle experience comes against a group of super-soldiers and spies, which isn’t all that impressive. However, none of the Thunderbolts even leave a scratch on him during the fight due to his durability. The only person who hurts Sentry at all is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and even then, her kill switch fails because the Void saves its host. If Sentry ever tries to use the Infinity Gauntlet in the MCU, there’s no chance it kills him.

3) G’iah

When a character has the abilities of several major MCU powerhouses, it’s hard to argue against them pulling off any feat. G’iah, the Skrull from Secret Invasion, defeats Gravik after becoming a Super Skrull, but she does it in style by copying moves from Drax, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, and more. Her body is able to hold all of that power inside, which means the Infinity Gauntlet would probably be light work for her.

4) Captain Marvel

Getting power from an Infinity Stone just hits different in the MCU, with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver becoming very powerful after being exposed to the Mind Stone. Captain Marvel is on another playing field, though, getting her power from the Tesseract and never looking back. She nearly defeats Thanos on her own before the Mad Titan hits her with the Power Stone, so it’s not all that hard to believe that she could wield the Infinity Gauntlet.

5) Adam Warlock

Unlike his comic book counterpart, Adam Warlock doesn’t have any experience with the Infinity Stones in the MCU. However, he’s still incredibly powerful, knocking the Guardians of the Galaxy down a peg in their first encounter. He may never get the chance, but if the new Guardians find themselves in possession of the Infinity Gauntlet and need to use it, they’d be smart to hand it off to Adam.

6) Loki

Loki in the early days of the MCU doesn’t exactly scream Infinity Gauntlet wielder. He gets his butt kicked by the Avengers and always prefers to use illusions over fighting. The character changes in his Disney+ solo series, and by the end of Season 2, he’s holding the entire multiverse together. If he can do that, there’s no doubt that the potential to wield all six Infinity Stones is within him.

7) Death

Death is still a pretty big mystery in the MCU, only appearing in Agatha All Along to collect the soul of Billy Maximoff. She’s not someone to mess with, though, which is why Agatha Harkness runs from her for so long. Thanos and Death have a history in the comics, and if she deemed it necessary, she would have taken his toy without having to put up a fight.

