7 MCU Heroes That Are Definitely Worthy of Lifting Thor’s Hammer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes a huge deal about Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Initially, the God of Thunder can wield it without any conditions, using it to keep peace in the Nine Realms and get up to no good. Thor fools around one too many times, though, so his dad, Odin, strips him of his power and makes him unable to lift his weapon until he’s worthy. Thor has to go on a journey of self-discovery in his first solo film, and after plenty of hard work, he picks Mjolnir back up and uses it to save Earth from the threat of the Destroyer and Asgard from the Frost Giants.

After the end of the first Thor, the God of Thunder never truly loses sight of his true purpose despite losing a couple of battles. He even inspires his fellow Avengers, Captain America, to prove himself worthy and lift Mjolnir during the Battle of Earth. However, Steve Rogers isn’t the only hero in the MCU who has a real shot at gaining the power of Thor.

1) Spider-Man

There is no one in the MCU more pure of heart than Peter Parker. After gaining incredible powers due to a spider bite, he takes to the streets of New York to help those in need. He also doesn’t hesitate to jump into the action when the Black Order arrives on Earth and forces his mentor, Tony Stark, into space. Peter’s best quality, though, is that he learns from his mistakes and does everything in his power to make things right.

2) Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is the Avengers’ biggest fan, having posters of the different heroes and even writing fan fiction, but she does more than just watch their actions from the sidelines. When she gains abilities thanks to magical bangles, she protects her family and friends from dangerous threats. She also holds her own against a villain who gives Captain Marvel fits in The Marvels, proving she has what it takes to run with the MCU’s big dogs.

3) Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Following in the footsteps of his good friend Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson quickly proves why he’s the right man to become Captain America. He struggles with his new role but never wavers when it comes time to fight for truth and justice in both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World. Sam is every bit the man Steve is, making him a great candidate to grab Thor’s hammer and show the God of Thunder that more than one Captain America can be worthy.

4) Shang-Chi

Like Thor, Shang-Chi’s father keeps a lot from him. However, the new wielder of the Ten Rings breaks free of the cycle of violence and forges his own path in his solo movie. While he doesn’t have the resume of some of the other heroes in the MCU, Shang-Chi never backs down from a fight, even when the person he’s throwing down with raised him. Sure, Thor’s hammer may be overkill for someone already using a formidable weapon, but that’s not the argument here.

5) America Chavez

Another character who still has room to grow in the MCU is America Chavez, who finds herself on Wanda Maximoff’s radar during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite the Scarlet Witch wanting to steal her gifts, America sympathizes with the former Avengers, feeling awful about the disappearance of Billy and Tommy. That kind of emotional maturity proves that America is wise beyond her years and ready to wield incredible power if the opportunity arises.

6) Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop always sees the good in people, even when they don’t see it in themselves. She helps Clint Barton right his wrongs in Hawkeye and even tries to get through to Yelena Belova, whom she knows is hurting due to the death of her sister. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Kate would need to lift Mjolnir, but no one can say she’s not worthy.

7) Loki

The Loki that Thor knows has no chance of lifting Mjolnir. He’s always scheming against his brother and never feels bad about throwing others under the bus. However, the God of Mischief in Loki is a different man, someone willing to give up his life to sit on a throne with no subjects and hold the multiverse together. There are few characters as selfless as Loki, and if he runs into his brother again, the God of Thunder would happily hand over his iconic weapon.

