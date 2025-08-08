5 Ways Fantastic Four: First Steps Changes the Comics (& Did They All Work?)

Marvel’s First Family was finally introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film set in an alternate timeline that is disconnected from the rest of the franchise (for now). A true reimagining of the classic comic characters, director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) helmed First Steps, with a script co-written by Josh Friedman (Avatar: The Way of Water). The story dives deep into the mythos of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm an equal chance to shine. Rather dan directly adapt the original comic from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, First Steps opts to take bold creative swings that both honor and reshape decades of source material that came before.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is far from the typical entry film for a new character in the MCU. That’s immediately apparent in the opening scene, as the retro-futuristic visual style is on full display, as are some unexpected changes in character dynamics and plot priorities. Not all of these changes from the comics works perfectly, but there’s no doubht that the Fantastic Four: First Steps is a bold new direction for Marvel’s most famous super team. Here, we’ll break down the five biggest ways the movie diverges from the comics and whether or not those risks paid off.

5) The Origin Story Is Absent (Sort-Of)

From the very first scene, it’s clear this isn’t a beat-for-beat adaptation of Fantastic Four #1. There’s no chronicling of the infamous space mission that gave the heroes their unique powers. Instead, the movie opens in the present day, when Reed is already able to expand his body, Ben can lift cars, Sue can turn herself invisible, and Johnny can light himself on fire. Only through a brief exposition scene in the form of a television recap of the Four (on their fourth anniversary since coming back to Earth) does the audience get the backstory.

It’s a storytelling gamble, but one that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. have made before. In 2017, when Spider-Man had his first solo MCU film, the iconic origins of Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider were removed entirely. Those events had already happened, and Parker was already Spider-Man, just as the family is already the Fantastic Four here. Marvel has told so many origin stories over the past 15 years that simply skipping the typical structure gives the opening act in particular a refreshing feeling. This approach also gives the characters a level of comfort and chemistry with each other and themselves from the very beginning. Gone are the awkward “learning powers” montage or forced exposition about their relationships. Instead, the film places trust in the audience to keep up with what’s happening, just like Spider-Man: Homecoming did with Peter Parker’s origin. While some fans of the comics may miss the direct portrayal of the moment that changed the lives of the Four forever, choosing to move past it gives First Steps an opportunity to tell a story about what comes next, not just how it all began.

4) The Movie Leans Into a Stylized 1960s Setting

Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t just set in a retro-like world; it’s bathed in it. The film embraces the heavily stylized version of the 1960s with advanced technology, Cold War anxiety, and fashion straight out of the show Mad Men. In many of the more recent comics, especially, the team and the world they inhabit have been adapted, at least to a certain extent, in order to match real life. But here, the new setting ends up being one of the very best aspects of the film, and gives First Steps a buffer from the rest of the MCU. Because First Steps takes place in a branching timeline, it can play with period-specific storytelling without worrying about whether it fits in with the stories of other heroes. Having that kind of creative freedom allows for the film to dive deep into the characters and embrace early Marvel comics.

3) Doctor Doom Is Nowhere to Be Found—But Galactus Is

First Steps has a huge omission from the comics (for the most part) – Victor Von Doom. The Fantastic Four’s most iconic villain is almost completely absent from First Steps, only appearing at the end in a breathtaking post-credits scene. In the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s, Doom played a significant role in the story, cementing himself as the primary antagonist of the heroes. Here, with the post-credits scene, Doom is teased as a big bad of the future, but he doesn’t make an impact on the film itself. While not every Fantastic Four comic features Doom, most of the iconic stories in the source material do, which makes the villain’s absence palpable. Even when he doesn’t appear in the comics, the team typically knows of his existence and the threat he poses, which isn’t the case here. The Fantastic Four don’t appear to know anything about Doctor Doom, nor are they aware of the chaos he’ll bring moving forward. His complex relationship with Reed is a cornerstone of the comics, but not in First Steps. Despite that, the post-credits scene reveals that Marvel is clearly playing the long game. The implication is that Doom exists and is coming to crash down on the rest of the MCU. It’s certainly risky to not include a character of that magnitude, but it does build suspense for future entries.

2) New Suits

Longtime fans know that the Fantastic Four’s most iconic outfits are a combination of blue and black. John Krasinski wore an updated version of this suit in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, in which he portrayed another multiverse version of Reed Richards. In First Steps, however, the team’s suits are colored with light blue and white, which is also something seen in the comics at times, but is certainly a deviation from the black and blue. A newly released behind-the-scenes picture from the film shows the cast wearing black and blue suits, implying that there was a moment in time in which they were set to appear in the film, but that didn’t end up being in the final cut of the movie.

1) Stan Lee & Jack Kirby Finally Share the Spotlight

In perhaps the most heartfelt change from tradition, First Steps acknowledges Jack Kirby right alongside Stan Lee as the creators of the characters. In more modern comics, films, cartoons, and more, Kirby is often second to Lee when it comes to the development of some of the most famous Marvel characters. However, here, Kirby is recognized as an equal alongside Lee, offering a beautiful tribute to two men who helped shape Marvel comics into what it is today. Kirby’s birthday is even behind the inspiration of Earth 828, which is the world in which the film takes place. All of this isn’t just for fan service, either. Instead, it can again be considered something of a course correction. For years, Kirby’s contributions to Marvel’s foundation have been underplayed in favor of Stan Lee’s charisma and public persona. But in recent years, and now in this film, Marvel has made it clear: without Kirby’s vision, there is no Marvel Universe.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in theaters.