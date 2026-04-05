Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 6th)

Welcome to the first full week of April! We’ve made it past April Fool’s Day and all its pranks and now it’s time to settle in for the month with one programming on Netflix. While most of the major additions arrived on the streamer on April 1st, this week has some solid additions as well, especially for movie fans — though television fans aren’t left out this week, either.

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The biggest things coming to Netflix this week include the live-action animated fantasy film IF (a solid choice for family-friendly viewing), Scream, and A Quiet Place Part II. If television is more your thing, season 2 of Temptation Island and season 3 of Turn of the Tide hit the platform this week and this week is a good one for boxing fans, too, with the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makmudov event. Want to see everything coming to Netflix this week? Check out the full lineup below (and you can check out the full listing for April here.)

Tuesday, April 7th

Beast

Sheng Wang: Purple

Untold: Chess Mates

Wednesday, April 8th

Trust Me: The False Prophet

Thursday, April 9th

18th Rose

Bandi

Big Mistakes

IF

Friday, April 10th

Temptation Island Season 2

Thrash

Turn of the Tide Season 3

Scream

Saturday, April 11th

A Quiet Place Part II

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Sunday, April 12th

At Home With the Furys Season 2

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