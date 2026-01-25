Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (January 26th)

We’re finally rounding into the last week of the month and that means not only are new weekly additions coming to streaming, but we’re starting to see new monthly arrivals for February as well. For the week ahead, Netflix has a limited number of additions for January proper, but with February 1st landing on a Sunday, there are a lot of great movies and other programming coming to the platform straight out of the gate.
On the television side of things, the biggest and most exciting addition to Netflix this upcoming week is Bridgerton. The first part of the beloved Shondaland series’ eagerly anticipated fourth season arrives on January 29th (Part 2 will arrive in late February). The season will be focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his romance with Sophie Bae (Yerin Ha).
In terms of movies, there are a lot of great offerings, but February 1st will be an especially great day for fans of How To Train Your Dragon. Both animated films — How To Train Your Dragon and How To Train Your Dragon 2 — are being added that day. If that’s not your thing, the three live-action Night at the Museum movies are coming to the streamer as well.
Want the fill list of everything coming to Netflix this week? Check out the details below and be sure to let us know what you’re looking forward to most in our comments or on the forum!
Monday, January 26th
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
Thursday, January 29th
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1
Sunday, February 1st
The American President
The Bucket List
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Ex Machina
Flipped
Focus
The Glass House
Hell or High Water
Homefront
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Independence Day
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Letters to Juliet
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Mississippi Grind
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Rumor Has It…
Vertical Limit
You’ve Got Mail
Zero Dark Thirty
Heartland: Season 18
The Way Home: Season 3
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Ahead of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, go inside the high-stakes, high-drama world of ice dancing as the sport’s top couples skate for gold and glory.
