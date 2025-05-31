Every Way That Captain America: Brave New World Has Changed the MCU

It’s not a secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit of a mess lately. Between releasing lackluster Disney+ shows and failing to make potential franchises like Eternals stick, there’s just not much momentum. Deadpool & Wolverine provided a brief spark by bringing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds into the fold, but it wasn’t really part of the larger story the MCU is trying to tell. Captain America: Brave New World, on the other hand, finds itself in the middle of the action by pitting Anthony Mackie’s Star Spangled Man against Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who becomes the Red Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brave New World doesn’t stop there, though, featuring new concepts and moments that give the movie huge stakes. However, a few scenes will have lasting ramifications for the MCU long after Brave New World is forgotten.

1) Adamantium Finally Joins the Party

When a giant Celestial appears in the Indian Ocean in Eternals, it seems like a big deal. The MCU decides to ignore the body until Brave New World, when it comes to light that world governments are harvesting adamantium from it. The element is stronger than vibranium, making it deadly in the wrong hands.

Sam Wilson stops a war from breaking out near the Celestial, and a treaty gets put into place to ensure no country can abuse the power of adamantium. But the peace is unlikely to last forever, as the MCU is sure to use the element when Wolverine and the rest of his mutant buddies come knocking.

2) Sam Wilson Is Restarting the Avengers

The MCU has been without an official Avengers team since the end of Captain America: Civil War. Sure, the franchise’s heroes come together in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but it’s out of necessity. However, Sam is ready to move on from the past, so he starts building a team.

Ross initially puts the idea in Sam’s head, feeling different about heroes after winning the presidency. Sam is hesitant because of Ross’ past, which works out in his favor because the politician turns into a giant red monster. But the plan is still a good one, so Captain America recruits Falcon and restarts the Avengers.

3) The Door Is Open for the New Avengers

Without knowing it, Ross helps bring a group of heroes together. In Thunderbolts*, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sees an opening after the president destroys Washington, DC, and pushes her Sentry project. Her only surviving test subject, Bob, dons a gold suit and looks ready to be the Earth’s new protector.

Unfortunately, Bob’s alter-ego, the Void, causes a massive incident in New York that only the Thunderbolts can stop. With the city safe, the team turns their attention to Valentina, who saves herself by announcing to the press that she has assembled the “New Avengers.”

4) The Leader Changes Past Events in the MCU

The real villain of Brave New World is Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, who is tired of being Ross’ idea man without getting credit. He secretly turns Ross into the Red Hulk, putting the president’s treaty in jeopardy. Captain America puts an end to his schemes, but plenty of damage has already been done.

Sterns reveals he’s been giving Ross advice since right after the end of The Incredible Hulk. The politician’s only other major MCU appearance was in Civil War, which saw him support the Sokovia Accords. If Sterns brought the idea to Ross, he was the real mastermind of the movie, not Zemo.

5) The Raft Is More Important Than Ever

After all the fighting is done, Captain America sends both Ross and Sterns to the Raft prison. It’s in the middle of the ocean, making it very difficult to escape from. In fact, the only person confirmed to break in and out is Steve Rogers.

With Zemo, Ross, and Sterns all in the same place, there’s no doubt that the Raft will come back in a big way down the line. It may take a few years, as the Avengers will be busy dealing with Doctor Doom for a while, but there’s potential for a team of evildoers in the prison’s cells.

Captain America: Brave New World is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think these moments from Captain America: Brave New World change the MCU? What other scenes belong on this list? Let us know in the comments below!