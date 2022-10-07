Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
Marvel Studios is leaving the comfort of its own beaten path behind for its new special presentation, Werewolf by Night. The hour-long film from Michael Giacchino dives headfirst into the terrifying side of the MCU, pulling from classic monster films as it introduces some of the more macabre Marvel characters to live-action.
Would a Halloween season be complete without a new title from Mike Flanagan? The director of Doctor Sleep has had a prolific partnership with Netflix, releasing titles like Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass over the last few years. His latest series, The Midnight Club, premieres on the streaming service this Friday. Over on Hulu, Friday will see the released of the highly anticipated Hellraiser reboot.
These are just a couple of the major releases hitting streamers this weekend. You can check out the full lineup of new additions below!
Netflix
OCTOBER 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
OCTOBER 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM
Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES
Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM
Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES
Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Old People -- NETFLIX FILM
The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
OCTOBER 9
Missing Link
Disney+
OCTOBER 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
OCTOBER 7
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
Drumline
Werewolf by Night - Premiere
HBO Max
OCTOBER 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
OCTOBER 7
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
OCTOBER 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
OCTOBER 9
We Baby Bears S1E
Hulu
OCTOBER 6
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
OCTOBER 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
OCTOBER 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
Paramount+
OCTOBER 6
Monster High The Movie premiere
OCTOBER 7
Significant Other premiere
Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
Fire Country series premiere
S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
OCTOBER 9
NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
Peacock
OCTOBER 6
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
OCTOBER 7
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
OCTOBER 8
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City
Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves
Premier League – Man City v. Southampton
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)
OCTOBER 9
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Tours Cycling
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round
Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
Premier League – Everton v. Man United
Premier League – Westham v. Fulham
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Prime Video
OCTOBER 6
Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
OCTOBER 7
Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
OCTOBER 9
Noah (2014)