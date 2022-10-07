Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)

The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.

Marvel Studios is leaving the comfort of its own beaten path behind for its new special presentation, Werewolf by Night. The hour-long film from Michael Giacchino dives headfirst into the terrifying side of the MCU, pulling from classic monster films as it introduces some of the more macabre Marvel characters to live-action.

Would a Halloween season be complete without a new title from Mike Flanagan? The director of Doctor Sleep has had a prolific partnership with Netflix, releasing titles like Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass over the last few years. His latest series, The Midnight Club, premieres on the streaming service this Friday. Over on Hulu, Friday will see the released of the highly anticipated Hellraiser reboot.

These are just a couple of the major releases hitting streamers this weekend. You can check out the full lineup of new additions below!