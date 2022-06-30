Everything Coming to Tubi in July 2022

As June comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in July 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on July 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Four of those Tubi Originals include Aliens, Abductions and UFOs: Roswell at 75, Eradication, Love and Penguins, and Riding With Sugar. Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in July include the Resident Evil franchise, The Hulk, The Green Mile, Kindergarten Cop, Miss Congeniality, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Sixth Sense, Child's Play and Divergent movies, and The Matrix trilogy. You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi on July 1st below.

Tubi Originals ALIENS, ABDUCTIONS AND UFOS: ROSWELL AT 75 – 7/6 – What does our government really know about "unidentified aerial phenomena?" On the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell, New Mexico, comes the Tubi two-hour documentary special ALIENS, ABDUCTIONS AND UFOS: ROSWELL AT 75. We'll explore why Americans first became obsessed with little green men, the truth behind the notoriously secret Area 51, and proof of alien existence, guided by first-person interviews from the eyewitnesses, abductees and scientific experts leading the exploration today – all to make you believe: we are not alone. ERADICATION – 7/15 – When an unknown disease wipes out most of the world's population, a man with unique blood is isolated for study. Fearing for his wife's safety, he breaks his quarantine – into a world overrun by monstrous Infected and a shadowy agency hunting them down. LOVE AND PENGUINS – 7/20 – LOVE AND PENGUINS follows Tilly Monterey, a manager for a non-profit animal rights organization, who travels to Australia to assist a penguin sanctuary in dire need of financial assistance. Working alongside Fletcher Grant, the compassionate head zoologist Tilly learns that once you open your heart and stretch your wings, you may just find the one you want to waddle through life with. RIDING WITH SUGAR – 7/29 – A young refugee embarks on a quest for BMX glory and the pursuit of identity, safety, happiness and love.

Action "Conan the Barbarian" (1982) "Live by the Night" "Resident Evil" "Resident Evil: Afterlife "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" "Resident Evil: Damnation" "Resident Evil: Extinction" "Resident Evil: Retribution" "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" "Safe House" "Sicario" "The Hulk" "The Perfect Storm"

Black Cinema "Gridiron Gang" (2006) "Money Train" "The Green Mile" "The Longshots" "The Perfect Match"

Comedy "A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III" – 7/12 "Barely Lethal" – 7/26 "Hall Pass" "Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay" "Kindergarten Cop" "Miss Congeniality" "The 40 Year Old Virgin" – 7/10 "The Sandlot" – now available "Scary Movie 5" "Smokin' Aces"

Drama "Casualties of War" "City by the Sea" "Ginger & Rosa" – 7/12 "Gimme Shelter" "Lean on Pete" – 7/5 "Locke" – 7/12 "Mississippi Grind" – 7/26 "Southpaw" "Remember" – 7/26 "Room" – 7/19 "The Aderall Diaries" – 7/12 "The End of the Tour" – 7/26 "The Jacket" "The Night Clerk" "The Rover" – 7/19 "The Sixth Sense"

Documentary "Amy" – 7/26

Horror "Bride of Chucky" "Child's Play 2" "Child's Play 3" "Cult of Chucky" "Damien – Omen II" "Exorcist II: The Heretic" "Insidious" "Land of the Dead" "My Soul to Take" "The Omen" "Tusk" – 7/19 "Seed of Chucky" "Slender Man"

Kids & Family "Daddy Day Camp" "Rock Dog" "The Indian in the Cupboard"

Romance "Along Came Polly" "And So It Goes" "Crazy, Stupid Love" "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" – 7/24 "Just Friends" "Laggies" – 7/19 "Love, Actually" "Out of Sight" (1998) "Obvious Child" – 7/19 "Practical Magic" "Sleepless in Seattle" "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" "The Lucky One" "The Spectacular Now" – 7/12 "Three Can Play That Game" "Two Can Play That Game" "When in Rome"

Sci-Fi & Thriller "A Most Violent Year" – 7/19 "Braven" "Child's Play 2" "Dark Places" – 7/26 "Divergent" "The Divergent Series: The Allegiant" "The Divergent Series: The Insurgent" "Enemy" – 7/12 "Ex Machina" – 7/26 "I Still See You" – 7/11 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" "Jaws" – 7/16 "Jaws 2" – 7/16 "Jaws 3-D" – 7/16 "Jaws: The Revenge" – 7/16 "John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars" "Land of the Dead" "Live by Night" "Mojave" – 7/26 "No Good Deed" "Revenge of the Green Dragons" – 7/19 "The Captive" – 7/19 "The Matrix" "The Matrix Reloaded" "The Matrix Revolutions" "The Corruptor" "Under the Skin" – 7/12 "Son of a Gun" – 7/19