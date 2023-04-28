Everything Coming to Tubi in May 2023

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting May 1st below.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in May include Ghost Rider, Pacific Rim , The Amazing Spider-Man , The Hunger Games franchise, True Lies, Eyes Wide Shut, The Green Knight, Baby Boy, The Best Man, The original American Pie movies, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Apollo 13, the first three Blade movies, The Angry Birds Movie, the Back to the Future trilogy, Power Rangers, and more.

As April comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in May 2023. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service, has released its complete list of content available starting on May 1st. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Hunting Games, Vice News Presents: Vigilante, Inc., Twisted Date, Mercy Falls, Sleeping Beauties, Killer Coworker, Pastacolypse, Scariest Places in America, and The Amityville Curse.

Originals

HUNTING GAMES – 5/5 – When a bag of stolen money is lost during law enforcement's recovery efforts, the criminals decide to hire a group of ex-military members to track it down before the FBI can find it. But a seemingly easy mission becomes difficult when a lone hunter finds the bag first.

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: VIGILANTE, INC – 5/6 – VICE NEWS PRESENTS: VIGILANTE INC. is a deep-dive investigation into the recent rise in cases of online vigilantism and asks a number of critical questions about criminal justice, privacy and policing in the internet age. The documentary explores how quickly and easily online vigilantism can spill out into the real world -- sometimes with terrifying consequences -- through the incredible and dystopian story of a manhunt for an unidentified criminal in Los Angeles. After an arsonist started a devastating brush fire, the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen, sprung into action and tracked down a possible suspect, blasting out his photo to the app's one million LA followers. Eventually, Citizen issued a $30,000 bounty for the suspect, but there was just one problem – the online vigilantes had the wrong guy.

EVIL AMONG US: THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER – 5/10 – To the world, Joseph DeAngelo was a devoted family man, reliable friend, and proud police officer. But secretly, he was also a serial rapist and murderer who haunted California for over 40 years, assaulting and killing victims across the state before going dormant and evading law enforcement – until a DNA profile and genetic genealogy match finally brought him down.

TWISTED DATE – 5/12 – Aspiring actress Jade becomes an accomplice to manslaughter after her controlling boyfriend arranges a heist that goes terribly wrong. To escape their life of crime, Jade flees to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of working in entertainment, but she again finds herself in trouble after crossing paths with a high-profile photographer. To have a real chance at stardom, Jade must cover her tracks and evade law enforcement while those around her begin to uncover her lies.

NIGHTALK – 5/13 – While leading an investigation into the murder of a young woman, detective Brenda discovers the victim was on an online dating app called Nightalk. But when Brenda goes undercover on the app to aid the investigation, she develops a steamy sexual phone relationship with a man named Tom – who's harboring secrets of his own – and Brenda is caught between solving the case, her yearning for love, and coming to terms with her hidden sexual desires.

MERCY FALLS – 5/14 – A group of friends sets off into the Scottish highlands in search of a long lost cabin, but an unforeseen tragedy befalls the group when one of the members is injured. Needing to make a decision about how to proceed, the friends uncover a secret that leads to suspicion, betrayal, and murder.

SLEEPING BEAUTIES – 5/16 – Pregnant and recently widowed, Cahya is desperate to reconnect with her deceased husband and employs a shaman to open a doorway for a spiritual reunion. But when Cahya is forced to accept a job as a maid to compensate for her husband's death, she finds herself working in a haunted mansion where her new spiritual "sight" awakens the tormented and hostile ghosts who inhabit the house.

TMZ NO BS: DMX – 5/17 – DMX is one of rap's most iconic figures, ascending to superstardom after rising from the streets of Yonkers to the top of the music world. Despite his incredible success, a slew of legal and personal problems plagued the life of Earl Simmons. TMZ NO BS: DMX presents the story of one of the most legendary hip hop artists of all time — and the demons that haunted him until his untimely death.

THE GETBACK – 5/19 – A hard-living bounty hunter (Theo Rossi, "Sons of Anarchy") finds and captures a dangerous yet wise-ass criminal (Shane Paul McGhie, "Deputy") – but things become exceedingly more difficult when the two must work together to evade the crooked cops and heavily trained mercenaries trying to kill them both.

KILLER COWORKER – 5/20 – As a newly appointed executive at an exclusive wellness spa, Stella finds herself in a tricky situation when she's tasked with identifying weaknesses within the company, leaving her co-workers feeling threatened. When a jealous employee is killed in the spa's sauna, Stella is framed for the murder and must prove she had nothing to do with it before she becomes the next victim.

PASTACOLYPSE – 5/21 – When a global ban on gluten destroys his life, billionaire celebrity chef Alfredo Manicotti seeks revenge on all mankind. In the process, Alfredo is disfigured into a hideous creature – half-man, half-macaroni – and leads a pasta uprising that threatens humanity. In the end, it's up to his spoiled heiress daughter, the angel-haired Emma Manicotti, to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the world from the impending PASTACOLYPSE.

SCARIEST PLACES IN AMERICA – 5/24 – From condemned prisons to abandoned insane asylums and every terror-inducing haunted house in between, SCARIEST PLACES IN AMERICA explores the 13 most terrifying real-life locations across the country. Tune in – if you dare.

THE AMITYVILLE CURSE – 5/28 – A group of friends purchase an infamous home with the intention of flipping it, only to discover a deadly paranormal presence emanating from within the house.