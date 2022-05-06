✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out around the world for two days, and it's already a major success. The movie currently has a 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." In the last two days, the Doctor Strange sequel has earned an impressive $86 million at the international box office.

According to Deadline, the latest Marvel movie made $85.7 million overseas in the last two days. The film was released in the United States last night, earning $36 million in previews, which brings the total to $121.7 million, an impressive start. On Thursday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added a further 24 markets, which brings its current total to 44. Currently, the movie is running 12% below Spider-Man: No Way Home and 172% ahead of the original Doctor Strange.

The sequel earned $6 million in the UK opening day and had one of the best debuts of all time in Latin America. Brazil earned $5.1 million, which was the second-highest opening day during the pandemic and the sixth-biggest in history. Korea also had a big takeaway with $14.7 million. The top spots overseas also include Mexico ($8 million), Japan ($5.3 million), France ($4.5 million), Australia ($4 million), Italy ($3.3 million), Germany ($2.9 million) and Malaysia ($2.8 million).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.