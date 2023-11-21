Expend4bles Is Now Available On 4K: Is It Worth It?

The fourth installment to The Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, was released in theaters in September and it saw the return of franchise staples Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. This time around, the returning cast was joined by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais. While the movie's turn at the box office wasn't as successful as the previous three installments, hardcore fans of the franchise who collect physical media are likely eager to get their hands on the new 4K release. However, is it worth owning for the more casual fans? ComicBook.com obtained an early copy and checked out the film in 4K in addition to the special features, including a commentary by director Scott Waugh.

As someone who genuinely enjoyed this film, I was very happy to get my eyes back on it in the comfort of my own home. The Expendables is one of my favorite franchises, and I'm definitely more in line with the 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes than the 14% critics score. It's impossible for me to have a bad time when these dudes get together. Admittedly, the 4K transfer is almost too good. A lot of the effects leave something to be desired, and it's especially notable in such a crisp version. For me, that only adds to the charm, but other viewers might not be as forgiving.

The most fascinating part of the film's physical media release was the special feature, "Bigger, Bolder, Badder: The Expendables in Action." There was a surprising amount of practical stunts done in the film, and the featurette showcases the work done by the second unit. Due to the movie's green screen-heavy look, there are moments one would assume were done on a computer, but that's not the case. It was interesting to see what was done behind the scenes in comparison to the final result.

The other featurette, "More Than a Team: New Blood Meets Old Blood," wasn't quite as interesting, but it's always nice to hear actors talk about their characters. It's clear the cast had a fun time making the movie.

As for Waugh's commentary, it's not a must-listen unless you're a huge fan like me. It's a shame they didn't get any of the cast in there, but Waugh's perspective is interesting as someone who comes from stunts. A fun fact is that he doubled for Andy Garcia back in 1998 on the film Desperate Measures. They reunited for this film, but Garcia didn't initially remember him.

The DVD and Blu-ray versions of the film include the same special features. However, if you get the Amazon exclusive, there are some extra features, including "We Get the Job Done: Breaking Down the Fighting Styles" and "Costuming The Expendables." There is also an exclusive SteelBook® Collection featuring The Expendables, The Expendables 2, The Expendables 3, and Expend4bles available exclusively at Walmart.

Expend4bles is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.