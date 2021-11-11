Expendables 4: 50 Cent Boards a Tank in New Set Photos

The Expendables 4 is currently in production with Jason Statham leading the pack as Lee Christmas. It was originally unclear if the movie was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham’s character, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. Sylvester Stallone, who led the first three films, wrapped production a couple of weeks ago, but production is still underway. There’s going to be a handful of fresh franchise faces in the fourth installment, including rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who previously appeared alongside Stallone in Escape Plan. This week, Jackson took to Instagram to show off some set photos of him posing with a tank.

“WAR what is it good for, absolutely nothing but n!66a’s keep fronting, f*ck it then live like soldier and die like soldier WAR,” Jackson captioned one post. “Yo this is my Movie everybody else just in it. #expendables4 🚦Green Light Gang it’s lit,” he wrote in another post. “I’m from South Side we always got something to prove. A lot of people know I’m good at what I do. I’m disciplined, so everybody will know I’m great soon,” he added. You can check out his photos below:

50 Cent isn’t the only Expendables 4 star sharing set photos. Last week, Statham posted some sweet photos featuring him with Iko Uwais, who is playing the movie’s main villain. In addition to the aforementioned stars, the upcoming action flick will feature returning actors Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. Expendables first-timers also include Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. The film is set to be directed by former stuntman Scott Waugh, who also helmed Need For Speed. Currently, there’s no word on whether or not any of the other big names will be returning for the fourth installment. Previous Expendables movies have featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

The Expendables 4 is expected to be released in 2022.