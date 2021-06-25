Fast & Furious: First F9 Reviews Released

The ninth installment in the beloved Fast and Furious series may still be a month away from its theatrical debut, but the film was screened for some critics this week and the first reactions and reviews are starting to find their way online. Fans looking forward to F9 have been hoping to see a big, loud, bombastic movie filled with stunts and conversations about family. Regardless of how the individual critics feel about the quality of the film as a whole, they all agree that this is actually what you're going to get when you sit down in the theater next month.

The reviews are fairly mixed so far, but there have only been a handful to count. And there have been more positive reviews than negative ones, which is always promising for fans to see.

Critics who find themselves on the positive side of things say that F9 combines all of the elements that make the latter F&F movies great, while director Justin Lin helps the series drift back in the right direction. Those on the negative side argue that the new movie is more ridiculous and nonsensical than its predecessors, and maybe all logic has truly left the franchise.

You can take a look at the early reactions and reviews below!