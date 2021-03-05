Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Raya and the Last Dragon Feature in Latest D23 Magazine

✖

The latest episode of Disney's Disney twenty-three fan magazine has been revealed to the public and with it the promise of the revelations about a host of highly anticipated Disney properties that are on the way. Walt Disney Animation Studios new fantasy adventure Raya and the Last Dragon made the cover for the issue and in addition features interviews with sars Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Awkwafina (Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) plus directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Disney fans will also have the chance to purchase Raya concept artwork exclusively from D23 Gold Members on shopDisney.

Other Disney properties featured in the magazine include Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and director Kari Skogland open up about the making of the series and even detail "how these two characters deal with their return from 'the blip.'" Plus a look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch with voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, and an examination of Jim Henson's relationship with Disney featuring an interview with his son Brian Henson, and puppeteers Dave Goelz (Gonzo, Zoot) and Bill Barretta (Pepe the King Prawn, Dr. Teeth, Swedish Chef).

Raya and the Last Dragon's description reads: "Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well." The film opens in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut on March 19th on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut later this year.

