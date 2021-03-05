Raya and the Last Dragon Stars Tease Super Bowl Special Look

✖

Disney will release a special new look at Raya and the Last Dragon during tonight's Super Bowl 2021. The film's stars, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, teased the special look with a video on Twitter in which they discussed their favorite Super Bowl snacks, which you can see embedded below. Raya and the Last Dragon is a computer-animated fantasy adventure movie film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Set to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, the film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. In addition to Tran and Awkwafina, the voice cast also includes Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, and Alan Tudyk.

In conversation with ComicBook.com, Hall discussed the film's themes. "I think the fact that even though it's a fantasy world, the idea of, and we had a very clear visual metaphor for unity, which was the dragon river that it once was one land that fractured into different lands, so we had a wonderful kind of visual metaphor for that. And unity was always sort of the goal, but that was almost an overly broad theme and we felt like to ask ourselves to get to unity what are the obstacles to that and trust felt like it was the most interesting thematic to kind of double down on because you could very easily illustrate and justify a character's point of view on trust," Hall said. "For instance Raya, in a broken world you can't trust anyone and she's very justified, I think. As an audience member you're like, 'yeah, I saw what you went through and yeah, I get it.' And then you know, Sisu is of the mind that the world is broken because you don't trust each other and for a good portion of the movie she seems out of touch.

Bring on the heat. Kelly Marie Tran and @Awkwafina are grabbing their favorite 🍿🍗🌭🌶 to prepare for a brand-new look at Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/34jZ6jljKv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2021

"Actually, to achieve that level of thematic unity in a story is this heavy lifting," Hall continued. "And it takes story discipline, but it also takes the ability to execute that and do it with heart and with humor and I can't say enough about Qui's [Nguyen] writing in addition to Adele [Lim], you know, being able to execute it on the page because if it's not on the page, it's not going to be in the movie. So, it had to be on the page."

Raya and the Last Dragon opens in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.