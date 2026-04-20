Fans Are Convinced the Doomsday Trailer Will Release Online Soon Thanks to Official Marvel Account Tease

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was finally revealed this past week, behind closed doors at CinemaCon, leaving many fans frustrated that Marvel didn’t immediately release the trailer online. Now, a new post from an official Marvel Studios account has the fandom buzzing but is the trailer actually getting a public release soon? Considering Phase 4 and 5 of the MCU left a lot of moviegoers underwhelmed, Doomsday is increasingly important for the franchise going forward – as the studio attempts to recapture the theater-shaking (and record-breaking box office run of Avengers: Endgame). That pressure has created a unique opportunity (or challenge) for Marvel – depending on how you look at it: how to strike a balance between building momentum and keeping fans hungry for information.

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The Doomsday Trailer Could Release This Week (or Not)

After the trailer failed to release in the moments after the CinemaCon reveal – and didn’t appear the next morning either, the general consensus was that Disney is holding the public release of the Doomsday trailer to put it ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie (which, not so coincidentally, may be tracking for an underwhelming box office opening). If that were the case, it’d be a familiar play, considering that the Doomsday teasers were intended to be timed theater-exclusives placed ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash (until they started leaking online).

However, a new flurry of suspicion (or copium) has begin to build online, following a post from the official Marvel Studios account for Latin America. You can check out the post below:

*suena música de Avengers* — MarvelLATAM (@MarvelLATAM) April 19, 2026

“Avengers music plays” is all the post says but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited Marvel LATAM might be saying the quiet part out loud.

Check out a few posts highlighting how fans are interpreting the tweet.

Eso significa que sacan el trailer hoy verdad? pic.twitter.com/B6lj5mGzZF — sksk (@iNotSpk) April 19, 2026

Marvel LATAM’s Tease Might Not Be Referring to the Doomsday Trailer

It’s certainly possible the Doomsday trailer will release this week – especially given that each of the Doomsday teasers released about 4-5 days after they made their theatrical debuts (alongside blurry cam leaks). If it does release, Tuesday at 9am ET would be the most likely time to check – the same timeframe as the teaser releases.

That said, the post could also mean a couple other things:

The account could be teasing CCXP Mexico – which starts on April 23rd. It’s possible the trailer could play at one of the panels. Nothing. Marvel LATAM typically tweets short memes or fun nods to the shows and movies. It could simply be that – with no connection to any upcoming event. (See Below)

While the trailer is close, this post means nothing https://t.co/4eE7wRl206 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 19, 2026

The lack of a public reveal of the Doomsday trailer led to a mixed response from the fandom. The trailer was a hit with the CinemaCon audience and looks to provide what a lot of fans are hoping to see: the return of fan-favorite characters, comic book-inspired face-offs between iconic superhero teams, and high-stakes battles, plus a good glimpse at Robert Downey, Jr.’s take on Doctor Doom.

Unfortunately, without a public release, social media has been flooded with scene-by-scene trailer descriptions that quickly led to horrendous AI interpretations of the coolest moments. So it’s easy to understand why fans are grasping at straws for any hint that they won’t have to wait until next month to finally see the trailer.

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