Fans Celebrate Bill & Ted Day on Social Media

It's 6/9, dudes! June 9th is not just a thinly-veiled sexual innuendo, it's also the date that Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure happened in the canon of the films, and has been dubbed "Bill and Ted Day" by the internet. This year, the official Bill & Ted social media accounts, created for the 2020 follow up Bill and Ted Face the Music, got in on the gag, too, with images from behind the scenes, trivia, and other goodies. Meanwhile, fans of the franchise shared fan art, quotes, photos, and their plans for Bill & Ted marathons.

Starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, the Bill & Ted franchise centers on a pair of slackers who are destined to save the world through their music. In each installment, people come back to see Bill and Ted from a future where the music of their band, Wyld Stallyns, has brought about universal harmony.

By the time the third movie came around in 2020, Bill and Ted weren't ambitious young adults anymore, but middle-aged men who can't understand what they've done wrong, that their destiny has not yet caught up with them.

You can see some of our favorite "Bill and Ted Day" tweets below.