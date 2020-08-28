Fans Celebrate Bill & Ted Day on Social Media
It's 6/9, dudes! June 9th is not just a thinly-veiled sexual innuendo, it's also the date that Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure happened in the canon of the films, and has been dubbed "Bill and Ted Day" by the internet. This year, the official Bill & Ted social media accounts, created for the 2020 follow up Bill and Ted Face the Music, got in on the gag, too, with images from behind the scenes, trivia, and other goodies. Meanwhile, fans of the franchise shared fan art, quotes, photos, and their plans for Bill & Ted marathons.
Starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, the Bill & Ted franchise centers on a pair of slackers who are destined to save the world through their music. In each installment, people come back to see Bill and Ted from a future where the music of their band, Wyld Stallyns, has brought about universal harmony.
By the time the third movie came around in 2020, Bill and Ted weren't ambitious young adults anymore, but middle-aged men who can't understand what they've done wrong, that their destiny has not yet caught up with them.
You can see some of our favorite "Bill and Ted Day" tweets below.
Celebrate lunch
prevnext
Our lunches today #billandtedday https://t.co/D34pRq5apu pic.twitter.com/WaF9nErT6X— Batti: KOnnonball Artist (@BattiBat) June 9, 2022
Explaining the joke
prevnext
Today is Bill & Ted Day! Don't get it? ....well you need to re-watch the film! No, it has nothing to do with an actual date in the film. Do yourself a favor and lookup the soundtrack on y-tube and rock out! Just be excellent #billandtedday pic.twitter.com/Q43AGOqBww— Horror Pop After Midnight Podcast (@PopAfter) June 9, 2022
He's not the only one who thinks so
prevnext
Be Excellent To Each Other
Honestly, no religion or philosophy can do any better than this credo from silly 80s/90s comedy.
#billandtedday pic.twitter.com/5JVCeIrEGi— Will McGugan (@willmcgugan) June 9, 2022
With the Wyld Stallyns
prevnext
Happy 6/9 Dudes! #BillandTedDay pic.twitter.com/1nTVFxiIBZ— Shawn Tucker (@sgt623) June 9, 2022
Some love from Redbox
prevnext
june 9th. one of the most important dates in cinematic history.
this is #BillandTedDay. pic.twitter.com/w1NeGVoElv— Redbox (@redbox) June 9, 2022
Fan art!
Happy Bill & Ted Day!— Dave (@dotproblems) June 9, 2022
🎸⚡️🐎🤟🏼 @winter @billandted3 @Wm_Sadler #KeanuReeves #BeExcellentToEachOther #BillAndTed #BillandTedDay pic.twitter.com/tbgJ9NzBq1
Wishing you an a most triumphant #BillandTedDay.
Station! pic.twitter.com/5lT05omp8R— Karen Rose (@_karenk_) June 9, 2022
happy bill and ted day everyone! be excellent to eachother, and party on dudes! #billandted #billandtedday pic.twitter.com/tgYZIqFLBf— sky 💗 art 📌 (@somberskiez) June 9, 2022
prevnext
reposting these in honor of #billandtedday! 🎸and wow the different vibes in my bnt stuff. unreal. @BillandTed3 pic.twitter.com/YJxmFRBqd1— gab 🌷 (@navyblueart) June 9, 2022
Little Bill and Little Ted!
prevnext
Reminder on #billandtedday that I named my kids William and Theodore and I have no regrets. @BillandTed3— Scott Six (@scottsix) June 9, 2022
Life imitates art
prev
Fun Fact: This year San Dimas High School is once again having final exams on June 9th, just like they did when the events of Excellent Adventure took place in 1988!#BillandTedDay 🎸⚡— Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2022