Fantastic 4: Does This Line in the First Steps Trailer Spoil a Major MCU Twist?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has fans talking, as this Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the franchise already looks a lot better than the previous installments from 2005 and 2015, respectively. While the first Fantastic Four (2025) trailer did the job of selling fans on the primary characters of the Fantastic Four and (most of) their powers, it also introduced us to the vision of an alternate Earth, invoking the spirit of the Golden Age of Marvel Comics, crafted by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. However, for all the bright and spirited retro-futuristic wonder shown in the trailer, Marvel fans have been unable to shake the feeling that there’s a sense of peril permeating the Fantastic Four trailer – and that one line of dialogue could be saying so much more than it initially seems.

As the trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps builds to a triumphant climax, we hear voiceover from Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), as they discuss the state of their family. Admittedly, the bits of dialogue may be cut together from different parts of the film, but the conversation basically hints at Reed’s anxiety at the team having to take on some kind of space flight mission – and for Reed, it’s a traumatic echo of the mission where things went wrong and the four ended up being painfully endowed with their fantastical powers. Sue tries to reassure Reed by reminding him of the strength of each member of the Fantastic Four’s character, as well as their powerful bond, together. Sue ends her speech by declaring that “Whatever life throws at us, we’ll face it together, as a family.”

What Threat Are the F4 Facing As A Family?

Marvel Studios

Based on Sue’s stressed/anguished look at the moment when she delivers that line, some fans think that this moment (and her entire speech reassuring Reed) is inspired by the desperation of the Fantastic Four having to make an actual journey into mystery by fleeing their home reality before it’s destroyed by incursion, to keep their family alive long enough to find a solution to the multiversal crisis.

Now, to play Devil’s Advocate: there’s just as much of a chance that this scene with Sue Storm reaffirming the strength and bonds of the F4 could be in the climatic battle against Galactus. Galactus is enough of a world-ending threat that The Fantastic Four could be facing real life-or-death stakes taking him on – especially if space is going to be the battlefield. Reed would obviously be twitchy about going back to space to battle a cosmic power, and Sue would need to reassure him while also acknowledging that this could be their final battle – which they’ll face together.

Following that latter scenario: it would be just as easy to use the battle with Galactus – and whatever cataclysmic solution is required to stop him – to explain how the F4 get ripped out of their reality and are either stranded in another reality or get left stuck in some realms between realities. It would be the easiest road to making Fantastic Four: First Steps at once a standalone experience, and still a pivotal chapter of the MCU’s Multiversal Saga.

The Fantastic Four: First Step has a release date of July 25th.