Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Gets Huge Views (But Did It Beat Deadpool & Wolverine?)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer debut was a rousing success for Marvel Studios, as it totaled 202 million views over its first 24 hours. While that figure is not a new all-time record (the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser netted 365 million views in its first day), it was still a very impressive showing for the first look at the upcoming reboot. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the trailer premiere livestream, which featured Fantastic Four cast members at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, scored “the most views ever for a Marvel YouTube livestream.”

The trailer was also a hit on social media. Per The Hollywood Reporter, “social media volume” for the Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser hit nearly 500,000. When compared to social media response to other Marvel trailers, that trails only Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer was unveiled earlier this week, giving audiences a taste of one of the year’s most anticipated titles. The footage highlighted several key elements, including the movie’s unique 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic aesthetic, all-star cast, and comics-accurate Galactus design. As Disney kicks off the Fantastic Four marketing campaign, the trailer was accompanied by posters hyping the film’s summer release.

As the MCU’s Multiverse Saga progresses, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a very pivotal project, marking the long-awaited arrival of Marvel’s First Family to the franchise. It’s already been confirmed that Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, illustrating Marvel has big plans for the characters moving forward.

Considering the magnitude of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the trailer debut was as great as Marvel could have hoped for. There have already been two poorly received attempts at a Fantastic Four film series, which could have negatively impacted the general public’s interest in these characters. Fortunately, enthusiasm for the MCU’s reboot appears to be high, which should bode well for First Steps‘ prospects moving forward. It’s obviously far too early for any box office tracking to be available, but if the trailer got this kind of response, it stands reason to believe the film will be a sizable draw over the busy summer movie season. Fans have wanted to see Marvel Studios take a stab at adapting Fantastic Four for years, and they’re excited by what they see.

The Multiverse Saga has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, with movies like The Marvels underwhelming at the box office and TV shows like Secret Invasion earning mixed reviews. Marvel was able to bounce back in a big way last year with the record-breaking performance of Deadpool & Wolverine, and it’s going to be important for the franchise to maintain that momentum as they build towards a (hopefully) satisfying conclusion in Secret Wars. This month’s Captain America: Brave New World is expected to be a box office hit, potentially setting the stage for Marvel to have a lucrative 2025. If future looks at The Fantastic Four: First Steps continue to thrill audiences, the studio should have a lot to celebrate this year.