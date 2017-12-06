Danger Lurks in Brand New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Photo

Things are looking dire for Newt Scamander, as he seems to have found himself in a very ominous situation.

EW has released this first look image of Eddie Redmayne‘s character in the highly-anticipated Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them sequel, The Crimes of Grindlewald. As you can see, something has captured Newt’s attention, and his surroundings suggest that it’s something terrible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will see Newt working with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to fight off the evil wizard Grindlewald (Johnny Depp). The photo makes it very obvious that the heroes are going to difficult lengths to accomplish their mission of bringing piece to the wizarding world.

As an added bonus, EW also revealed a behind-the-scenes image that highlights the most exciting partnership of the film.

Stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne sit on their chairs on set, laughing during a short break. The image shows just the second look at Law’s take on the iconic Harry Potter character, and the first without his fan-favorite cloak. What kind of mission would the duo be on that would require Dumbledore to don a muggle outfit?

Questions will be answered when Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.