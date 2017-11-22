‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel To Be Set Almost Entirely In Paris

The Fantastic Beasts series of films helps expand the world seen in the Harry Potter universe, not only depicting events from a different time but also in different locales. While the majority of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them took place in New York City, executive producer David Heyman confirmed another change in setting, with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald primarily taking place in Paris.

“[The film] almost entirely takes place in Paris,” Heyman confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The producer also explained why this next film is poised to be even better than the first.

“We delve deeper into [J.K. Rowling’s] wizarding world — we’re in Paris, we’re in London and New York — the world is expanding,” Heyman pointed out. “As you can tell from the [cast photo], we’re following quite a few characters. The new film has a very different feel than the first. It’s got a thriller quality. And it’s also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it’s just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we’ve learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I’m excited to be a part of.”

You can find the official description of the sequel below:

“At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.”

“In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is being directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]