Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Teaser Celebrates Harry Potter Franchise

A new trailer teaser for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, letting Harry Potters fans know that the full trailer for the film will debut this Monday, December 13th. However, unlike so many “trailer teasers,” this new promo for Fantastic Beasts 3 actually goes the extra mile (or minute, rather). Harry Potter fans are getting an entire trailer-length presentation that looks back over the entirety of the Harry Potter franchise, as well as its Fantastic Beasts prequel, with a beautifully cut sizzle reel of visual highlights from the franchise’s achievements on the screen, stage, page, and real-life fandom it’s inspired. Check that below!

Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one wizarding world. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/meebJh9XUf — Fantastic Beasts UK (@BeastsMovieUK) December 10, 2021

You can read the full synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore below. This third installment of the Harry Potter prequel series will pick up from the big reveal in the second film that Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is actually Aurelius Dumbledore, whose considerable power is now under the sway of Gellert Grindelwald. That alliance has seemingly bolstered the army Grindelwald needs to conquer the Wizarding World (and beyond); and so Dumbledore (Jude Law) must form an army of his own, with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) being his first lieutenant, tasked with a crucial mission.

Set in the 1930s, the story leads up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China in addition to previously established locations including Brazil, the United States and United Kingdom. With Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald’s army, and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

In addition to Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Ezra Miller all returning, The Secrets of Dumbledore will see Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. Other co-stars include Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama), Victoria Yeates (Bunty), and Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander) all returning; as well as Poppy Corby-Teuch as Grindelwald’s loyal follower Vinda Rosier. New additions include Jessica Williams (Daily Show) as Prof. Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, with actors Richard Coyle and Maria Fernanda Candido cast in undisclosed roles.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.