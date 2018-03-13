‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ Trailer Released Online

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Following the release of numerous official stills from the film, lots of casting controversy, and a short video yesterday preparing fans for this official trailer, fans are finally getting a solid look at the sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts. You can check out the full trailer above.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second of five planned Fantastic Beasts films with this newest installment taking place not in New York City, but instead following Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts as they adventure to Europe. Thanks to particular photos from the film, we know that part of the story takes place in France and each of the movies to follow will also take place in different cities.

This second Fantastic Beasts film will feature the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Scamander had helped capture Grindelwald for the Magical Congress of the United States of America, but the wizard escapes and sets off recruiting followers to help enable pure-blood wizards rule the world.

The film will see Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Zoe Kravitz reprise their roles from the first film and will be joined by Jude Law, who will portray a younger version of the beloved Hogwards headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. And while Dumbledore is in The Crimes of Grindelwald, and fans of the Harry Potter franchise know that Dumbledore’s story is intertwined with Grindelwald due to the pair being in a relationship, director David Yates stirred a bit of controversy about the character pairing, stating that the film might not directly address the relationship.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters November 16.

