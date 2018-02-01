Fans React to Dumbledore Not Being “Explicitly” Gay in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

News about this year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald is gradually coming to light – and the latest piece of information is not sitting well with fans.

In a recent interview, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates was asked about the topic of Albus Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) sexuality, and how it would be featured within the film. According to Yates, Dumbledore being gay will be seen more within the film’s subtext than anything else.

“Not explicitly,” Yates responded. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

This news has given some fans pause, especially those who were disappointed with how Dumbledore’s sexuality was represented within the Harry Potter franchise. As you would expect, this has led to quite a passionate response online, with some finding yet another reason to not support the upcoming film. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

