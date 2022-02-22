Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Character Posters Revealed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has revealed some character posters for the upcoming film. Things are a little different this time around for the Harry Potter spinoff franchise. But, the fans are still excited to see what Warner Bros. has under its sleeve. Jude Law is back to play Dumbledore in the beloved series, and had a special message for fans recently. People who have been attached to Hogwarts since their youths have flocked to the property in numbers since the prequel movies were announced. Time will tell how the new entry opens up in a dramatically changed theater environment. Check out the posters down below:

“Hello everyone! What a privilege it is to play Albus Dumbledore,” Law began. “One of the world’s most powerful wizards. A man who’s always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good in people and someone quick to offer wise, if not cryptic words of advice. Well this Thursday, February 24th, a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released.”

Grindelwald and his followers will cast their spells against Dumbledore in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer on Thursday, Feb 24. #SecretsOfDumbledore — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

He continued, “I’m thrilled to say that some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard that we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film. The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet. Now, to gear up for the trailer, we invite you to join Dumbledore’s first army. Let us have all your favorite cosplay, fan art, tattoos, and quotes — anything Dumbledore-related. Bask in everything Albus Dumbledore — this wonderful character that we’ve all come to love.”

Will you be catching Fantastic Beasts this time around? Let us know down in the comments!

Aleksandr Kuznetsov

Aleksandr Kuznetsov is Helmut pic.twitter.com/h9YOknE3vn — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

Poppy Corby-Tuech

Poppy Corby-Tuech is Vinda pic.twitter.com/P0ACLAAWLI — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

Alison Sudol

Alison Sudol is Queenie pic.twitter.com/NIo0zFsGhR — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is Credence pic.twitter.com/nxAIhfFNVt — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 22, 2022

MADS