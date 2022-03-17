Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Shares Extended Grindelwald Scene

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will make its big debut next month after quite the wait. The upcoming sequel will expand the Wizarding World ever so slightly as Jude Law’s Dumbledore will go against the man hoping to upheave mankind. And now, a new extended clip from the film has gone live highlighting their tense relationship.

The clip, which can be seen below, follows Dumbledore at dinner as he sits across from a new face. It is none other than Mads Mikkelsen as the actor has taken over Johnny Depp’s role as Grindelwald in the series. The pair seem calm enough as they exchange words, but of course, Grindelwald will not give any ground when his old friend tells him his goals are madness.

🎥 Here’s the extended scene of Dumbledore and Grindelwald at the restaurant in #FantasticBeasts: The #SecretsofDumbledore! pic.twitter.com/j37hfsR6KQ — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) March 16, 2022

Of course, Harry Potter fans will know just how zealous Grindelwald’s plans are. The villain is regarded in history as one of the most dangerous dark wizards of all time, and he ranks second next to Voldemort. He was even expelled from Durmstrang Institute as a teen thanks to his cruel treatment of others, and after meeting Dumbledore, Grindelwald began his mission to subjugate muggles.

So far, the Fantastic Beasts films have followed a trail of upsetting incidents that have made Grindelwald more powerful. Now, the dark wizard wants to use his followers to upheave the Statue of Secrecy that keeps wizard society separate from the rest of the world. Once this is done, Grindelwald hopes to create a world where muggles answer to wizards in hierarchy dictated by power. And as you can tell by this new clip, Dumbledore isn’t going to fall in line with this goal. Not even his love for Grindelwald can compromise those morals, it seems.

If you want to check out this upcoming sequel, Fantastic Beasts will be in theaters shortly. The movie is slated to hit theaters on April 15th.

What do you think of this extended look at Grindelwald's return? Will you be checking out Fantastic Beasts' sequel in theaters?