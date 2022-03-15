Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Video Reveals Dumbledore’s First Army

Fans of the Harry Potter universe are well-versed in how Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley among others stood with Dumbledore, serving in his army against the forces of Voldemort, but those familiar and beloved characters were not Dumbledore’s first army and the fight against Voldemort not the wizard’s first fight. Fans will get to see that first army in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and now, a new featurette for the film is giving that army the spotlight. The new video, which you can check out for yourself below, refers to Professor Albus Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) allies as a band of outsiders who come together trying to save the world from the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

“This is a band of outsiders who come together to perform this mission. Every single one of them is an outsider and doesn’t really belong but does belong as part of this group,” producer David Heyman says in the video. “The army that is created is a bit like Dumbledore’s Army in the Harry Potter films, Harry, Ron, Hermione, Neville, Dean but now Newt, Lally, Bunty, Kama, Theseus, and Jacob.”

In Fantastic beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.”

David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

“I’m so happy to be in this company and I’m so happy to be playing this character. It feels like every day we make these films, it feels like such a blessing,” Jude Law recently said of taking on Dumbledore. “And there’s also such a sense of well, it’s the reverence I suppose, because they hold such a special place in so many people. Hold people’s hearts and lives. I’ve never really felt that the way I have on this job. The responsibility that comes with that. But it’s a beautiful thing too it’s like being given a really precious artifact or something that you have to look after, maybe clean up a bit. You know?”

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters on April 15th.