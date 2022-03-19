Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore IMAX Poster Returns to Hogwarts

IMAX invites you to return to the magic in a fiery new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Set decades before the events of Harry Potter, the prequel sees Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) assemble an army​ for a younger Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in the war with Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald​ (Mads Mikkelsen). Before returning to Hogwarts when Dumbledore opens exclusively in theaters and the premium IMAX format on April 15, see the new poster showing a Phoenix soaring towards the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry.

In the third Fantastic Beasts film, Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker (Dan Fogler’s Jacob) on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Set in the 1930s, Fantastic Beasts 3 will reveal “some of the backstory that helped shape the legendary wizard that we came to love in Harry Potter,” Law has said of the future Hogwarts headmaster. “The stakes are very high for him, and he needs an unlikely team of heroes to help him face his greatest test yet.”

“This is a band of outsiders who come together to perform this mission. Every single one of them is an outsider and doesn’t really belong but does belong as part of this group,” producer David Heyman said in a behind-the-scenes featurette​ of Dumbledore’s First Army. “The army that is created is a bit like Dumbledore’s Army in the Harry Potter films, Harry, Ron, Hermione, Neville, Dean but now Newt, Lally, Bunty, Kama, Theseus, and Jacob.”

David Yates (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) directs from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by Rowling. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, and Mads Mikkelsen, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is playing in theaters on April 15.