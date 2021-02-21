Fantastic Four Fans Defend Original Lineup After Jennifer Lawrence Rumors
Fantastic Four is in active development at Marvel Studios, and fans can't stop fan-casting actors in the various roles of Marvel's First Family. Saturday morning, the Jon Watts reboot found itself in the news cycle again because of rumors from British tabloids. Across the pond, the papers suggested Marvel Studios had cast Jennifer Lawrence in Marvel's relaunch, leading most to assume she could be playing Sue Storm.
After the rumors started to go viral, Fantastic Four fans leaped into action by defending the original group to play the characters for 20th Century Fox — Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm), and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm).
Keep scrolling to see what fans of the original Fantastic Four are saying.
Why Change?
they were actually great as the Fantastic 4 but y’all ain’t ready for that conversation pic.twitter.com/TgIefmwVdh— tyler ✪⧗ (@twhenneke) February 20, 2021
Only Ones
oh..😀— des misses cap (@SWEATXHBW) February 21, 2021
I just want them👇🏼 bc they’re the only ones who can pull off fantastic 4 https://t.co/Jh5h5mtXx5 pic.twitter.com/8qAitEQouq
Not Ready
Best-Ever?
yeah these suits are goated I might have some new additions to the best live-action comic book suits list pic.twitter.com/6vngSBNyl3— tired of it (@nerdwopinions) February 21, 2021
"Slapped"
Don’t care what anyone says, these fantastic 4 movies slapped https://t.co/Vl6RWXG4RM— Garcia 🇵🇷 (@RobGarcia_25) February 21, 2021
Acknowledge
the only fantastic 4 I acknowledge pic.twitter.com/nnfvPwBtd7— selina kyle ✨ (@kvl3idoscope) February 20, 2021
Alba Always
jessica alba was so good as sue storm in fantastic 4 pic.twitter.com/ZFWxAkGrYx— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 21, 2021
Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
Who would you like to see play Marvel's First Family in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!