Fantastic Four Thursday Box Office Projections Higher Than Superman

According to the latest box office projections, The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned more during its Thursday preview screenings than Superman. Per Deadline, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest is estimated to have grossed around $23 million domestically from showings that started on Thursday afternoon. That is slightly higher than the $22.5 million Superman brought in during its preview screenings, a figure that also included grosses from Amazon Prime early access showtimes that took place a couple of days before the film hit theaters. Deadline notes First Steps could be on track to surpass the early opening weekend projections, which had the film pegged for a $100-110 million domestic debut.

It goes without saying that The Fantastic Four: First Steps easily topped the Thursday box office numbers for Marvel’s other two big-screen releases this year. In February, Captain America: Brave New World made $12 million domestically from preview screenings, while Thunderbolts* took home $11.5 million in May.

Those who follow the MCU know the franchise has had a rough 2025 at the multiplex so far. Both Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed during their respective theatrical runs, ranking among the lowest-grossing MCU installments to date. In the wake of Thunderbolts* falling short of expectations, there were reports indicating there could be a shift in Marvel’s movie strategy moving forward, focusing more on premier characters who are safer box office bets (like Spider-Man and the Avengers).

Despite opening on the heels of two other massive blockbusters this month, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was always expected to reverse Marvel’s box office fortunes this year. Bolstered by positive word of mouth (First Steps is the first Fantastic Four film to be Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), estimates always suggested the film would have one of the best openings of the year. To date, only four 2025 releases earned $100+ million in their debuts. That stat includes Jurassic World Rebirth, which opened on Wednesday, July 2nd and grossed $147.8 million over an extended five-day holiday frame.

Even if Fantastic Four‘s Thursday projections are a little off, this kind of performance is exactly what Marvel needed. The Fantastic Four are going to be integral figures throughout the rest of the Multiverse Saga, as First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It was vital for First Steps to be successful, generating excitement for this version of the characters and what the future holds for them in the MCU. Beating Superman‘s Thursday grosses is just icing on the cake; First Steps had to salvage the year for Marvel, and it seems to be on the way to doing that.

This should be just the beginning of a lucrative run for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While there are notable releases coming out in August, nothing is on the level of a big-budget comic book adaptation. First Steps will be the highest-profile title playing for the next several weeks, meaning it should be able to take advantage of limited competition and establish some positive momentum for the MCU ahead of what will be a vitally important 2026 for Marvel.