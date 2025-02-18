John Malkovich Turned Down Marvel Roles Before Fantastic Four (For Good Reason)

John Malkovich is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but he had opportunities to join the franchise earlier. In an interview with GQ, the Oscar-nominated actor explained why he had previously passed on other Marvel projects. Malkovich noted it had nothing to do with his feelings about the MCU from a creative perspective; his decision to turn Marvel down in the past stemmed from his issues with the studio’s contracts. He said he wasn’t being offered enough money to make the prospect of signing on worthwhile. Citing the “grueling” nature of Marvel productions, Malkovich noted he’d rather spend his time pursuing other creative endeavors if Marvel’s pay wasn’t high enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn’t like the deals they made, at all,” Malkovich said. “These films are quite grueling to make … If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me. You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else.” Malkovich also shared that he agreed to The Fantastic Four: First Steps because he wanted to work with director Matt Shakman again, after collaborating with the filmmaker on Cut Bank.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to open in theaters in July, kicking off the MCU’s Phase Six. The film is one of the most integral projects of the Multiverse Saga, introducing characters who will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Earlier this month, Marvel released the first First Steps trailer, which racked up over 200 million views in its first 24 hours.

Malkovich’s character is shown in the trailer, though it is unknown who exactly he is playing. Since the teaser came out, fans have speculated the actor could be portraying anyone from Dr. Franklin Storm to Nathaniel Richards to Red Ghost. It is unknown if Malkovich’s mystery character will factor into future MCU productions.

While there’s a lot of glitz and glamor surrounding Hollywood blockbusters, pay inequality is still an issue plaguing the industry. Last month, Oscar-nominee Djimon Hounsou (who has appeared in Marvel and DC films) made headlines when he revealed he is “still struggling to make a living” even after being in movies for decades. With that in mind, Malkovich’s reasoning for passing on Marvel in the past is understandable. His interests go beyond the big screen, and if he’s going to be occupied shooting a studio tentpole for several months, he wants to ensure he’s being fairly compensated for the work. Malkovich’s history with Shakman made The Fantastic Four: First Steps more appealing for him, but it would also be interesting to know if Marvel upped their salary offer to get the actor to sign on.

However Marvel got Malkovich onboard, his presence should benefit The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He’s a very talented actor with range to effortlessly portray a variety of characters, and it’ll be fascinating to see how he fits into First Steps. Perhaps Marvel will offer up more clues about Malkovich’s role in future Fantastic Four marketing materials, as there will surely be an abundance of additional trailer and TV spots in the build-up to its release. Of course, the MCU is also known for its secrecy, so fans might have to wait until July to learn all there is about Malkovich’s Marvel character.