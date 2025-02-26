Fantastic Four: First Steps Rumored Run Time Revealed (And Sets a Series Record)

The run time for this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps has seemingly been revealed, and if it’s real, it would set a new record for the series. The website for the U.K.-based theater chain Odeon has a page dedicated to First Steps, where it says the film is 2 hours, 20 minutes long. This would make the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot the longest Fantastic Four film to date. The two films from the mid-2000s directed by Tim Story ran for 106 minutes and 92 minutes, while the 2015 movie from Josh Trank was an even 100 minutes long. First Steps is 140 minutes according to this alleged run time.

If this pans out, The Fantastic Four: First Steps would also be one of the longest films to date in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Only Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (162 minutes), Eternals (156 minutes), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (150 minutes), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (148 minutes) are longer.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in theaters this July. Kicking off Phase Six of the MCU, the film serves as the proper introduction of Marvel’s First Family to the franchise. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach headline as the titular team. All four actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Earlier this month, Marvel kicked off the Fantastic Four: First Steps marketing campaign with the release of the first trailer. The preview generated much enthusiasm amongst fans, as it racked up over 200 million views in its first 24 hours.

A longer run time would arguably benefit The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Not only does this mark the first time audiences are meeting several characters who are integral to the MCU’s future, the film also takes place in an alternate reality. First Steps is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic timeline separate from the MCU’s main Earth-616 continuity. This means viewers will have to get acclimated to a new setting and adjust to the differences from the Sacred Timeline. Considering everything First Steps has on its plate, the protracted run time (if handled properly) will give all of these elements plenty of time to breathe so they’re fully fleshed out and make the intended impact on audiences. Marvel has a lot riding on First Steps, and it needs the film to be a massive hit critically and commercially.

Of course, it’s important to note this is not the official run time. It’s possible the figure Odeon lists is simply a placeholder that will updated once tickets go on sale later this year. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if The Fantastic Four: First Steps ended up being 140 minutes (or somewhere within that range). That’s a fairly standard length for a high-profile studio tentpole, and First Steps has a lot to unpack. If this is the actual run time, hopefully the film’s sense of pacing is on point, constantly keeping the audience engaged with an exciting and compelling story.