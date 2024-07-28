SDCC 2024: Fantastic Four Confirmed for Next Two Avengers Movies

Marvel’s Fantastic Four are making their big screen debut next year, but fans are going to be seeing a lot more of then in the years ahead. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025. The next two summers will kick off with brand new Avengers movies directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. During the massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios confirmed that the Fantastic Four would be appearing in both of the upcoming Avengers films.

Once the titles for the next Avengers movies were announced by Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios, the inclusion of the Fantastic Four made perfect sense. The fifth Avengers movie is titled Avengers: Doomsday, with Doctor Doom leading at the main antagonist. Doom will have a prominent role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which arrives in May 2027.

Marvel’s Doctor Doom

Speaking of Doctor Doom, the iconic Marvel villain delivered not just the biggest shock of the Marvel Studios Hall H panel this year, but his reveal was possibly the biggest shock in the history of Marvel’s SDCC presentations.

Doctor Doom was unmasked live on stage and revealed to be none other than Robert Downey Jr. After kicking off the entire MCU back in 2008, and starring as the lead of the entire franchise for a decade, Downey is back at Marvel playing an entirely different character.

There’s little information about this version of Victor Von Doom, including what universe he might be from and if he will be the definitive version of the character in the MCU. But Marvel’s favorite son coming back to play the villain is certainly a surprise no one saw coming.

Fantastic Four Cast

The Fantastic Four is one of the very next movies set to be released in the MCU. The film, directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, is set to arrive in theaters in just over a year, hitting the big screen on July 25, 2025.

The film is focusing on an all-new version of Marvel’s First Family, with Pedro Pascal set to play Reed Richards. Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn are playing siblings Sue and Johnny Storm, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be playing Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The cast also includes Ralph Inseson as legendary Marvel villain Galactus, and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

The core cast of The Fantastic Four is rounded out with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich. None of their roles have been confirmed at this time.