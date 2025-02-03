Marvel Finally Reveals The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster (And It’s Perfect)

There may be two Marvel movies between now and the summer, but all eyes are fixed on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This is the first time Marvel Studios has been able to center a story around the First Family of Marvel Comics, a quartet of the most iconic characters in the publisher’s history. We know that the first trailer is coming on Tuesday, and the lead-up to that event has brought forth the teaser poster for First Steps.

The poster that arrived on Monday is very simple, but it meshes perfectly with the campaign that Marvel has started. The entire thing is leaning into the 1960s aesthetic, as well as the space launch itself that ends up creating the heroes known as the Fantastic Four. On the poster is a button with the team’s logo on it, along will all four members of the group, seemingly advertising the launch event as they would have six decades ago. Take a look!

Many assumed that, with the Super Bowl around the corner, the first trailer for Marvel’s new take on the Fantastic Four would arrive sometime soon. The specific date for the trailer’s debut, however, made its way online over the weekend.

The press release announcing the guest lineup for Good Morning America throughout the week initially included confirmation of the morning show debuting the Fantastic Four trailer on Tuesday. The release was quickly changed to omit the Fantastic Four information, but it has proven to be true nonetheless.

What that means for Marvel fans is that they’ll need to be up pretty early to see the first look at Fantastic Four: First Steps. Good Morning America kicks off at 7am ET every day, so the trailer will be up first thing in the morning.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the first live-action iteration of Marvel’s First Family since 2015, when Fox’s failed attempt at rebooting the property first hit theaters. This version is directed by Matt Shakman, the filmmaker behind WandaVision and some of the most memorable episodes of Game of Thrones.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm; Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer; and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Also starring in the film are Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Sarah Niles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th.