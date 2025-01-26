Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Rumor Earns Response From Disney Exec (When Will We See It?)

Cosmic Marvel – an X account that posts content related to Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney – recently tweeted about a rumor suggesting that the first trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released during Super Bowl LIX, which takes place on Sunday, February 9th. However, that rumor may have been debunked by someone who would know when the actual trailer is set to be released: Asad Ayaz, the chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company and president of marketing at the Walt Disney Studios and Disney+. The executive responded to Cosmic Marvel’s tweet with a simple “What?”, thereby pouring water on the idea that audiences will be treated to the trailer during the biggest sporting event of the year.

Or maybe there’s something more to Ayaz’s response. You see, back in 2021, someone posted on X (then Twitter) that the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be released as the second post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, to which Ayaz also responded with a simple “what.” However, that rumor ended up being true. So, is Ayaz being serious or is he giving fans a little hint?

Of note, Marvel Studios releasing the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer during the upcoming Super Bowl would make sense. The studio has previously released trailers for such films as Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine in previous Super Bowls. Furthermore, Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters later that same week, so Marvel Studios may want to capitalize on the extra marketing push.

Anticipation is high for the upcoming MCU film, as fans are eagerly waiting to see how Marvel Studios handles the Fantastic Four and how it will integrate the team into the wider cinematic universe. Previous big-screen adaptations of the characters — the cheesy 2005 and 2007 outings directed by Tim Story and 2015’s unusually dark take on Marvel’s First Family from Josh Trank — have been largely met with a tepid response.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, is aware of the stakes and is on a mission to deliver a Fantastic Four film that differentiates itself from past iterations of the characters. Feige previously explained Marvel’s approach, saying, “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Little is known about the plot of Fantastic Four: First Steps other than that it takes place in an alternate universe in the early 1960s. The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Other actors joining in the fun include Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025.