Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Wrap Date (and It’s Soon)

Fantastic Four: First Steps will wrap filming next week, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Feige spoke at a Disney event in Singapore on Wednesday, according to a report by Deadline. Feige said that The Fantastic Four will be finished filming in the final week of November, leaving just under eight months for post-production before the movie hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

Feige appeared via video chat on stage at the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase, wearing a baseball cap with the Fantastic Four logo on it. He said: “Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.” Feige said this is the MCU movie he is most excited about in 2025.

New logo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

First Steps is a reboot of The Fantastic Four, which has been adapted for the big screen several times in the last few decades. This time around, it stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. We know that the world-eating cosmic entity Galactus will appear in the film – played by Ralph Ineson – as well as his herald, the Silver Surfer – played by Julia Garner.

According to Marvel’s official synopsis of the movie, it will be set in a retro-futuristic version of earth with aesthetic inspiration from the 1960s. In it, the Fantastic Four will try to protect the planet from Galactus and the Silver Surfer. It doesn’t sound like the movie will cover the team’s origin story, and because they’re in an alternate timeline they won’t have to contend with any other MCU characters. The newly-cast Victor von Doom – played by MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr. – will not appear in the main story, but may make his MCU debut here.

Feige’s Look Ahead

Not playing favorites, Feige spoke to the crowd in Singapore about Marvel’s other big projects for 2025 as well. He said that Thunderbolts is “what Marvel is all about… It’s taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together. That’s what Avengers is, that’s what Guardians of the Galaxy is.” He also spoke openly about finally incorporating the X-Men into the MCU’s main continuity.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” he said. “Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

Marvel Studios’ next movie is Captain America: Brave New World, in theaters on February 14, 2025. Thunderbolts follows on May 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes after that on July 25. In the meantime, you can stream previous MCU entries on Disney+.