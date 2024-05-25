The Fantastic Four: Rahul Kohli Recalls Mr. Fantastic Audition

The Fantastic Four could have looked very different in the MCU according to Rahul Kohli. Over at Salam Nerds, the actor talked about his audition for the role of Reed Richards in the Marvel Studios film. He couldn't give any details but Kohli intimated that he got the chance to step into Mr. Fantastic's shoes, if only for a little while. The hosts, like most of us, were absolutely gobsmacked by the revelation. Now, the iZombie star couldn't completely address it. (We hope we're not getting him in trouble!) But, he also shared his thoughts about constantly popping up in fancasts for these projects. It's both incredibly humbling and a reminder of how the mechanations of Hollywood actually play out.

"Yeah, I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it but… I didn't get it is the important thing. But, on good days I see the Constantine," Kohli admitted. "It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them. On good days, you're like, 'Man, I'm wanted!' People really want to see. You're the guy that people will shout out for anything. On bad days, 'It's a reminder that you're not the guy. You're not there. These are the roles you'll never get.' So, it's sweet and it's perspective. It's how you feel about yourself."

What's Going On With The Fantastic Four?

Right now, there's been a torrent of casting information about The Fantastic Four. Familiar names like John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and Ralph Ineson have all joned the project in recent weeks. While most of their roles are being kept under wraps, there's probably going to be some big reveals at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 this year. ScreenRant asked Walter Hauser about his involvement and the comedian had to navigate that landmine of a question delicately.

"I know what that question is leading to, which is the answer as to which character I'm to play. So all I can say is that I, in some iteration, am in the movie The Fantastic Four until I get fired or recast," Hauser explained quickly. "So I can't say anything about the character I'm playing, but know that it is in the sort of lexicon and mythology of The Fantastic Four stories. And it's a very distinct character that I'm excited to play and I'm kind of mapping out what I'm doing with that right now."

"But I've always wanted to be a part of a cinematic universe. I spent a lot of time trying to campaign to play the Penguin in the Matt Reeves film, and that of course went to Colin Farrell and he did a masterful job and it was totally different than what I was trying to do," he mused. "So I really appreciate Marvel giving me the time of day and entrusting a role to me in some capacity that I get to be a part of that family. I'm really excited to partake in."

