Rahul Kohli Teases Marvel Fans With Fantastic Four Costume

iZombie and The Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli is one of the actors most frequently fan-cast in the role of Reed Richards for a potential Fantastic Four movie, virtually tied with The Office star John Krasinski. To add an extra level to that, there have been a number of people over the last few years who have said that Kohli and Krasinski physically resemble one another, except for their skin color. It’s something Kohli has typically joked about or deflected, but this Halloween he decided to really lean into it with a costume that would get the internet buzzing.

Of course, the costume came late, and it wasn’t until last night that Kohli managed to share an image to Instagram. But still, it’s pretty hilarious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the post below.

This isn’t the first time Kohli has made the joke; back in 2019, he shared a piece of fan art that pictured him in costume, with a caption indicating it was fan art of Krasinski.

Marvel’s first family is coming to the big screen soon, from Spider-Man: No Way Home filmmaker Jon Watts. He’s still finishing the Spider-sequel, so there really has been no public word on any cast or story ideas he might have for Fantastic Four. Kohli and Krasinski have both acknowledged the fan casting publicly, but neither have received phone calls from Marvel, as far as anyone knows. The Krasinski fancasting often comes paired with fans who want to see his wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm. The pair already played an onscreen couple in A Quiet Place, but Blunt seems less jazzed by the idea of doing a Marvel movie than Kohli (who already appeared on the CW’s Supergirl and in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn) or Krasinski.

Fans first speculated about a MCU Fantastic Four movie when a production company was registered called Solve Everything LLC. While that name itself might not seem exciting, it is a direct reference to Jonathan Hickman and Dale Eaglesham’s first arc on the writer’s epic run on Fantastic Four.

It remains to be seen if Watts will be taking a lot of influence from Hickman’s run on the title, a fan-favorite series of comics that also included the death of Johnny Storm, the membership of Spider-Man, the creation of the Future Foundation, and the War of the Four Cities.

Would you like to see Rahul Kohli in Fantastic Four? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame with all your Dr. Ravi Charkrabarti thirst memes.