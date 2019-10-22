Ozuna Cast in Fast & Furious 9

The massive cast of the Fast & Furious franchise is continuing to grow as production on the ninth film in the main series is underway. Vin Diesel and most of the usual suspects are returning for Fast & Furious 9, and they’ll be joined by yet another new face this time around. Latin Singer Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, known by the stage name Ozuna, has been added to the cast of the ninth Furious installment. Details regarding his role were not revealed.

Franchise producer and star Vin Diesel confirmed the news of Ozuna’s casting with a photo posted to his Instgram on Monday morning. The image includes Diesel, Ozuna, and Fast 9 director Justin Lin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film,” Diesel wrote. “They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity… and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente! All love, Always…”

The Fast & Furious franchise has always made a point to reach a global audience, and quite a few different musicians have joined the films in the past. The most prominent of these is Ludacris, who has played Tej since 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003.

This is the second franchise spearheaded by Diesel that has added international pop stars to its ranks. 2017’s revival of the xXx franchise, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, cast Kris Wu in a prominent role.

Ozuna has a massive following on social media following and many of his videos on YouTube have surpassed one billion views. He has won five Billboard Music Awards and 12 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Are you looking forward to Fast & Furious 9? What do you think of this new casting news? Let us know in the comments!

Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images/Arik McArthur