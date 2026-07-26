Marvel Favorite’s Doomsday Update Sounds Like Bad News, And It Would Create an MCU Plothole

While it’s nice to finally have the trailer, it seems that all the layers of secrecy that Marvel has wrapped Avengers: Doomsday in have led to the MCU getting tangled up in a new potential plot hole. It’s either that, or the actor in question has delivered the most iconic and believable performance of her career when asked what the future of her character in the franchise looks like. Because last time we checked, she would have to be at least tangentially involved in the events taking place with the X-Men in the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Deadline this weekend at San Diego Comic Con, Teyonah Parris opened up about her feelings on Monica Rambeau’s absence, as well as the character’s future in the franchise. “I miss Monica as much as you guys do,” Parris said. “I wish her well, and I’m excited to see what they do next.” Based on that, it seems that Parris is trying to tell us that Monica won’t be making an appearance in Doomsday. But that doesn’t make any sense, considering that in the post-credits scene after The Marvels, Monica was in the X-Men’s universe after having crossed through a tear in space-time—at least, that was Beast’s theory.

Avengers: Doomsday Might Have A Serious Plot Hole on Its Hands

Teyonah Parris on the future of Monica Rambeau in the MCU | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/HfkGN5GWSI — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2026

If Monica really isn’t appearing in Doomsday, then where exactly is she? It wouldn’t be impossible to have simply written her off. But doing so means one of two things: that Marvel is just expecting fans to forget about the Marvels‘ post-credits scene, and the character altogether, or to believe that she’s just wandering around the X-Men’s version of Earth, which doesn’t make much, if any, sense—especially for a character like Monica. And Monica Rambeau would bring some serious connective tissue to the film, helping to tie the X-Men in with their Avengers (and Marvels) counterparts. Doing away with her altogether seems like an oversight of pretty epic proportions—something that Marvel isn’t really known for.

The hope seems to be that Parris was just giving one hell of a performance in an attempt to keep her role in the upcoming superhero epic under wraps and throw fans off the trail. However, it’s worth noting that she really might not be appearing in Doomsday, and instead will make her comeback in Secret Wars. But not utilizing the character who literally becomes Captain Marvel, as well as the leader of the Avengers, feels like a terrible choice for the MCU. So here’s to hoping that Monica will return in Doomsday.

What are your thoughts on Teyonah Parris’s apparent admission that Monica isn’t appearing in Doomsday? Is it a fact, or a red herring? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other theories Marvel fans are throwing around.