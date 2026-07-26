Chris Hemsworth Reveals First Look at Extraction 3, And It’s a Major Marvel Reunion

Chris Hemsworth is back at the center of one of Netflix’s more successful projects—this time in something of a mini Marvel reunion. Thanks to his major role in Avengers: Doomsday, Extraction 3 was forced to sit on the back burner for a little while, but now that the first trailer has dropped and the Marvel movie is full steam ahead for its December 18th release, the action threequel is back in business, reuniting Hemsworth with Idris Elba and stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave, who had a hand in Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame.

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Hemsworth is reprising his role as Tyler Rake, a take-no-shit mercenary who feels that he has nothing left to lose. Rake is hired for the impossible task of rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord in Bangladesh. But nothing is what it seems, and the mission that started as deadly soon looks to be impossible as weapons and drug dealers start getting in the way. For all intents and purposes, Extraction is a movie that had no business being as good as it is, and should have easily fallen into cheesy territory. And while the critics might agree that that’s exactly what happened, casual viewers have a different opinion.

Extraction 3 is Shaping Up to Be Bigger Than Both of Its Predecessors

And while some fans are wondering if that’s a good thing, comparing what happened between the first and second movies to the Fast and Furious experience of “more isn’t always better,” most fans are really excited to see where the franchise is going next. “The first movie seemed like they tried to keep it realistic. The second seemed like they wanted to make a video game cutscene—especially the whole sequence from the prison to the train,” said one viewer. But no matter how anyone feels about the potential uptick in action insanity, Extraction 3 has officially entered the production stage, with a tentative release date of fall 2027. And it’s just cool that the MCU band is back together to tell another story.

There’s even more good news for fans of the franchise: Netflix is building out a shared world for the Extraction-verse. Their first step into this universe will be TYGO, a Don Lee-led, action-packed Korean spin-off that centers around a former child soldier who is now searching for revenge against the Korean criminal underworld. After that comes Mercenary, an eight-episode series starring Omar Sy. Both shows have finished production and are waiting to debut on the platform, ensuring that fans aren’t long without their new favorite action franchise.

Are you stoked for a mini Marvel reunion in Extraction 3? Do you think that it’ll hold up to the first two movies? Let us know in the comments, and then swing by the ComicBook forum to see what other movie fans are saying.