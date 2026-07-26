“Sentinels Finally Done Right”, Marvel Finally Reveals MCU Sentinel Design

The X-Men have been the most anticipated additions to the MCU for years, and now that’s finally going to happen with the arrival of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. The film will bring characters like Cyclops, Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and more to the MCU for the first time, and if you’re going to have X-Men, it makes sense to have Sentinels as well. Up to this point, we’ve had several teases of what the MCU Sentinels could look like, but now we have the final MCU design, and most fans are over the moon about the design, including @ShadyMo34239931, who wrote, “Seeing Sentinels finally done right on the big screen is amazing.”

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The big reveal is courtesy of Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys, as Hot Toys revealed its new Sentinel figure that is based on the design fans will see in Avengers: Doomsday. The Sentinel immediately brings the classic renditions from the X-Men comics and even X-Men: The Animated Series to mind, especially when it comes to the head, chest plate, boots, and purple coloring. These feel 100% like Sentinels as opposed to another robotic enemy that just carries the Sentinel name, and while the pre-order page isn’t live yet, you can check out the Sentinel up close in the image below.

It Took Awhile, But Marvel Is Finally Bringing Authentic Sentinels To The Movies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One element that puts the Sentinel over the top is something that’s hard to see in the one official photo. Thankfully, The Toyark got an up-close look at the Sentinel at San Diego Comic-Con, and in the photos you can see the yellow glow in the palm blasters and an almost translucent effect applied to the Sentinel’s eyes. Fans are already sold on this version of the Sentinel, especially after receiving previous versions that didn’t look like the ones from the comics.

@TerracingBTW echoes that sentiment, writing, “THE SENTINEL LOOKS SO COMIC BOOK”, while @Brandon072008 wrote, “Looks peak”. @WolffeDanny shared a Frasier GIF of “Thank God’ to express their excitement, while @SaidCobsck3 shared a GIF from the animated series to illustrate the point with the caption, “Comic accurate.”

@UpToTASK actually shared the image of the previous X-Men movie Sentinel we got from Bryan Singer’s films, writing, “I remember when people were praising this f****** vacuum cleaner like FOH.” @DrMiteshTrivedi wrote, “That’s all we wanted in the sentinels design. Almost 30 year to get it right”.

@M3Writer wrote, “Love that they are honest to goodness, humanoid looking for no actual reason Sentinels!! About time we got close-to-canon versions!” @dano_cosmic is thrilled, writing, “Man that looks incredible”, while @MatthijsRoozeb2 shared a GIF of Homelander delivering his reaction with “Perfect”.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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