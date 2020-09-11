Fast & Furious 9 Gets a Space BossLogic Poster

✖

The ninth installment to The Fast and the Furious franchise was supposed to be released back in May, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to wait until 2021 to see Toretto's crew back in action, but that's not stopping the cast from revealing some fun information. Unless she was joking (which we really hope not), Michelle Rodriguez confirmed the rumors started by Ludacris that the upcoming movie is headed to space. In honor of this news, BossLogic took to social media to share an F9 poster that's out of this world.

“Destination - Space @TheFastSaga @vindiesel,” @BossLogic posted. You can check out the poster below, which includes the perfect tagline: "The Roads End Here."

While being interviewed by Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rodriguez was asked if her character, Letty, gets to join Ludacris in space. The actor was caught off guard and seemingly confirmed the news.

"Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man," said Rodriguez. "When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!"

Rodriguez went on to confirm that her character misses out on the zero-gravity action, but that she was proud of how the production became more inclusive behind the scenes after she raised issues with the producers.

"I'm not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one," Rodriguez shared. "Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product."

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin. You can check out the description for the upcoming film below:

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Are you excited that F9 might be going to space? What do you think about BossLogic's new poster? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

F9: The Fast Saga is currently set to premiere in theaters on April 2, 2021.