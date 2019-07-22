Fast & Furious 9 Production Stopped After Stunt Injury

Production on Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious 9 was halted Monday when police and paramedics were called to Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios following an accident involving a stunt man, THR reports.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a Universal spokesperson told THR. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crew member has not been identified and his condition is not yet known, but press reports say he is believed to have suffered a “serious head injury.”

It is also not yet known if any of the main Fast stars were present during the accident.

Citing a source, the UK’s The Sun Online claims the man’s family was present at Leavesden at the time of the accident to watch him perform the stunt.

Reported a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service: “An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today, following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance.”

Franchise veteran and producer Vin Diesel returns alongside co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and returning Fate of the Furious stars Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Joining the sequel are series newcomers John Cena (Bumblebee) and Anna Sawai (Giri/Haji) under returning director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious, Fast Five).

The series’ overall tenth installment following Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-led spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, out August 2, production on Fast 9 commenced in late June. In a video shared to Instagram, Diesel called the eighth sequel to the 2001 original a “miracle.”

“We’re just so grateful,” Diesel said in the video.

“We’re grateful to you Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. The incredible crew. The incredible cast, and most importantly, we’re so grateful to you world that has adopted this franchise, and can you believe it? That’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much.”

Universal Pictures has dated Fast & Furious 9 May 22, 2020.