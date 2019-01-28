‘Hobbs & Shaw’: The Rock Reveals Sneak Peek at Biggest Showdown In ‘Fast & Furious’ History

The Fast and Furious franchise is branching out right now, and the series first spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw is gaining more and more attention by the week, thanks to its star and (and leading promoter) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

The Rock’s latest tease for Hobbs & Shaw involves a boast that should get Fast and Furious fans’ attention for sure:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“therock – A HOBB & SHAW exclusive. The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen. This sacred Samoan 🇼🇸 ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestor’s blood – and now we nourish it with yours. E ke oki i le āsō — Today, you die. This film was my honor to produce and will always be much more than a movie to me. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE”

Calling something “The biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen,” is quite a statement, indeed. The scene depicted in The Rock’s Instagram post shows the Samoan actor and what looks to be quite a few of his Samoan friends, all charging into battle. The photo caption and sign in the background of the shot reveal that this battle is going down at some kind of famous landmark in Samoa.

The Fast and Furious films have already included Hobbs’ Samoan background as part of the mythos: Fate of the Furious revealed Hobbs in his role as super dad, coaching his daughter’s soccer team. In a hilarious moment, Hobbs has the girls perform a Samoan Haka dance on the field, in order to intimidate their opponents. Hobbs & Shaw will basically be building on that idea – hopefully with a nice callback reference FF8. However, what’s already getting some fans rile up is the fact that, based on what we see here, the “biggest showdown” in the Fast & Furious franchise doesn’t seem to involve a single car! That could change when we see the longer sequence (and hopefully it does).

The Rock isn’t known for being understated, per se, so seeing hype up Hobbs & Shaw in this way isn’t surprising. After The Rock’s professional fallout with Vin Diesel during Fate of the Furious, it also seems like we’re getting some healthy competition between The Rock’s branch of the franchise with Hobbs & Shaw, and Diesel’s end with Fast & Furious 9.

Hobbs & Shaw has wrapped production. It hits theaters on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 starts production in a few weeks, and is slated for released on April 10th, 2020.

